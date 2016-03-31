SYDNEY, March 31 U.S. soybeans edged lower on
Thursday to extend losses into a second session, but the oilseed
was poised to record its biggest quarterly gain in nine months,
buoyed by increased demand for U.S. supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of
Trade is down more than 1 percent for the quarter, the
third straight quarterly fall.
* Wheat closed down 2.7 percent in the previous session.
* The most active soybeans futures contract is up more
than 5 percent for the quarter, the biggest three-month gain
since June, 2015.
* The most active corn futures up more than 2 percent
for the quarter, the first thee-month gain since June, 2015.
* Although a portion of the hard red winter wheat belt could
remain dry, updated forecasts indicate a better chance for rain
in the central and southeast Plains over the next two weeks, the
Commodity Weather Group said in a note.
* The USDA on Thursday will release its closely watched U.S.
spring planting estimates alongside quarterly grain stocks data.
Analysts on average expect March 1 soybean stocks at their
largest since 2007 and corn stocks at their highest since 1987.
* The market is still digesting news that China is scrapping
its stockpiling scheme for corn, a move that could reduce
Chinese imports of feed grains. Beijing intends to allow markets
to set prices for the grain, the State Administration of Grain
said in a statement.
MARKET NEWS
* Investors gave the dollar a wide berth early on Thursday
as dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
continued to resonate, dampening demand for the currency.
* Oil futures fell in early Asian trade on Thursday amid
renewed worries of global oversupply after official data showed
U.S. crude inventories rose last week to a record for the
seventh time in a row.
* U.S. stocks pushed further into positive territory for
2016 on Wednesday.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany Retail sales Feb
0645 France Consumer spending Feb
0755 Germany Unemployment rate Mar
0830 Britain GDP Q4
0900 Euro zone Inflation Mar
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Mar
Grains prices at 0136 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 464.25 0.25 +0.05% -2.62% 464.28 45
CBOT corn 366.50 -0.50 -0.14% -1.74% 365.06 42
CBOT soy 908.75 -0.25 -0.03% -0.79% 888.18 60
CBOT rice $10.03 $0.00 +0.00% -0.35% $10.53 26
WTI crude $38.06 -$0.26 -0.68% -0.57% $36.35 48
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.132 -$0.002 -0.14% +0.27%
USD/AUD 0.766 -0.001 -0.20% +0.39%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)