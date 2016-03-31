SYDNEY, March 31 U.S. soybeans edged lower on Thursday to extend losses into a second session, but the oilseed was poised to record its biggest quarterly gain in nine months, buoyed by increased demand for U.S. supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade is down more than 1 percent for the quarter, the third straight quarterly fall. * Wheat closed down 2.7 percent in the previous session. * The most active soybeans futures contract is up more than 5 percent for the quarter, the biggest three-month gain since June, 2015. * The most active corn futures up more than 2 percent for the quarter, the first thee-month gain since June, 2015. * Although a portion of the hard red winter wheat belt could remain dry, updated forecasts indicate a better chance for rain in the central and southeast Plains over the next two weeks, the Commodity Weather Group said in a note. * The USDA on Thursday will release its closely watched U.S. spring planting estimates alongside quarterly grain stocks data. Analysts on average expect March 1 soybean stocks at their largest since 2007 and corn stocks at their highest since 1987. * The market is still digesting news that China is scrapping its stockpiling scheme for corn, a move that could reduce Chinese imports of feed grains. Beijing intends to allow markets to set prices for the grain, the State Administration of Grain said in a statement. MARKET NEWS * Investors gave the dollar a wide berth early on Thursday as dovish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen continued to resonate, dampening demand for the currency. * Oil futures fell in early Asian trade on Thursday amid renewed worries of global oversupply after official data showed U.S. crude inventories rose last week to a record for the seventh time in a row. * U.S. stocks pushed further into positive territory for 2016 on Wednesday. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Retail sales Feb 0645 France Consumer spending Feb 0755 Germany Unemployment rate Mar 0830 Britain GDP Q4 0900 Euro zone Inflation Mar 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Mar Grains prices at 0136 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 464.25 0.25 +0.05% -2.62% 464.28 45 CBOT corn 366.50 -0.50 -0.14% -1.74% 365.06 42 CBOT soy 908.75 -0.25 -0.03% -0.79% 888.18 60 CBOT rice $10.03 $0.00 +0.00% -0.35% $10.53 26 WTI crude $38.06 -$0.26 -0.68% -0.57% $36.35 48 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.132 -$0.002 -0.14% +0.27% USD/AUD 0.766 -0.001 -0.20% +0.39% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)