* Wheat set for quarterly loss of 1.5 pct
* Corn falls, set for three-month gain of 2 pct
* Soybeans fall, but poised for quarterly rally of 5 pct
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, March 31 U.S. wheat edged lower on Thursday, extending two-day losses to
nearly 3 percent, as rain forecasts curtailed a recent short-covering bounce, though the grain
was poised to record its third quarterly loss as ample global supplies weigh.
Soybeans edged lower, but were set to record quarterly gains of nearly 5 percent, while corn
also dropped.
The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.16 percent to
$4.63-1/4 a bushel, after closing down 2.68 percent in the previous session, which was the
biggest one-day fall in four months.
Wheat is down 1.5 percent for the quarter.
The fall comes as updated weather models called for easing of unfavourable conditions.
Although a portion of the hard red winter wheat belt could remain dry, updated forecasts
indicate better chances of rainfall in the central and southeast plains in the next two weeks,
the Commodity Weather Group stated in a note.
"The rainfall, if the forecasts persist and actually happens, is good news for crops in the
dry western reaches of the [hard red wheat] region," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural
strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
The most active soybeans futures contract fell 0.3 percent to $$9.06-1/2 a bushel
after earlier hitting a one-week low of $9.05-1/4 a bushel. Soybeans closed down 0.7 percent in
the previous session.
Despite extending two-day losses to 1 percent, soybeans are up nearly 5 percent for the
quarter on increased demand for U.S. supplies amid a fall in the Brazilian real - decreasing the
competitiveness of the supplier.
The most active corn futures fell 0.14 percent to $3.66-1/4 a bushel after closing
down 1.61 percent in the previous session.
Corn rose more than 2 percent for the quarter.
Analysts said the U.S. Department of Agriculture report later in the session will drive
future price direction.
The USDA will publish its U.S. spring planting estimates alongside quarterly grain stocks
data, with analysts on average expecting March 1 soybean stocks at their largest since 2007 and
corn stocks at their highest since 1987.
Grains prices at 0314 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 463.25 -0.75 -0.16% -2.83% 464.25 43
CBOT corn 366.25 -0.75 -0.20% -1.81% 365.05 42
CBOT soy 906.50 -2.50 -0.28% -1.04% 888.10 56
CBOT rice $9.95 -$0.08 -0.80% -1.14% $10.53 23
WTI crude $37.81 -$0.51 -1.33% -1.23% $36.34 46
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.131 -$0.002 -0.21% +0.20%
USD/AUD 0.764 -0.003 -0.34% +0.25%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)