* Wheat set for quarterly loss of 1.5 pct * Corn falls, set for three-month gain of 2 pct * Soybeans fall, but poised for quarterly rally of 5 pct By Colin Packham SYDNEY, March 31 U.S. wheat edged lower on Thursday, extending two-day losses to nearly 3 percent, as rain forecasts curtailed a recent short-covering bounce, though the grain was poised to record its third quarterly loss as ample global supplies weigh. Soybeans edged lower, but were set to record quarterly gains of nearly 5 percent, while corn also dropped. The most active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.16 percent to $4.63-1/4 a bushel, after closing down 2.68 percent in the previous session, which was the biggest one-day fall in four months. Wheat is down 1.5 percent for the quarter. The fall comes as updated weather models called for easing of unfavourable conditions. Although a portion of the hard red winter wheat belt could remain dry, updated forecasts indicate better chances of rainfall in the central and southeast plains in the next two weeks, the Commodity Weather Group stated in a note. "The rainfall, if the forecasts persist and actually happens, is good news for crops in the dry western reaches of the [hard red wheat] region," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. The most active soybeans futures contract fell 0.3 percent to $$9.06-1/2 a bushel after earlier hitting a one-week low of $9.05-1/4 a bushel. Soybeans closed down 0.7 percent in the previous session. Despite extending two-day losses to 1 percent, soybeans are up nearly 5 percent for the quarter on increased demand for U.S. supplies amid a fall in the Brazilian real - decreasing the competitiveness of the supplier. The most active corn futures fell 0.14 percent to $3.66-1/4 a bushel after closing down 1.61 percent in the previous session. Corn rose more than 2 percent for the quarter. Analysts said the U.S. Department of Agriculture report later in the session will drive future price direction. The USDA will publish its U.S. spring planting estimates alongside quarterly grain stocks data, with analysts on average expecting March 1 soybean stocks at their largest since 2007 and corn stocks at their highest since 1987. Grains prices at 0314 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 463.25 -0.75 -0.16% -2.83% 464.25 43 CBOT corn 366.25 -0.75 -0.20% -1.81% 365.05 42 CBOT soy 906.50 -2.50 -0.28% -1.04% 888.10 56 CBOT rice $9.95 -$0.08 -0.80% -1.14% $10.53 23 WTI crude $37.81 -$0.51 -1.33% -1.23% $36.34 46 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.131 -$0.002 -0.21% +0.20% USD/AUD 0.764 -0.003 -0.34% +0.25% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)