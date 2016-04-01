(Corrects milestone in headline, text) SYDNEY, April 1 U.S. corn held steady on Friday after slumping 4 percent in the previous session, when prices fell to a 10-month low after the U.S Department of Agriculture pegged spring plantings well above market expectations - which is set to push the grain towards its biggest weekly fall in eight months. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures contract on the Chicago Board of Trade was about 5 percent for the week, the biggest weekly loss in eight months. * The most active wheat contract was up more than 2 percent for the week, the first weekly rise in three. * The most active soybeans futures were little changed for the week after four straight weekly gains. * A USDA report showed U.S. farmers are planning to boost corn seedings by 6.4 percent this year to 93.601 million acres (37.88 million hectares), which would be the third-highest level since 1944. * Soybean seedings were seen at 82.236 million acres, which would be the third-highest ever, but below the average trade forecast. * However, analysts said final acreage would probably shift, due to firmer soybean prices, since the USDA's survey was concluded earlier last month, and as some farmers in flooded areas of the South may replant corn fields with soybeans. * The USDA also pegged March 1 corn stocks at 7.808 billion bushels, above the average analyst estimate of 7.801 billion and the largest for the quarter since 1987. * Soybean stocks rose to 1.531 billion bushels, below trade expectations for 1.556 billion, while wheat stocks rose to 1.372 billion bushels, compared with forecasts for 1.356 billion. MARKET NEWS * The dollar licked its wounds after taking steep quarterly losses against major rivals, as investors awaited the nonfarm payrolls report for the latest reading on U.S. labour conditions and potential clues to the monetary policy outlook. * Oil futures eased in early Asian trade as oversupply and a strengthening dollar weighed on sentiment, although data showing another fall in U.S. oil output in January offered support. * Wall Street ended the first quarter with a whimper after a seven-week rally that rescued the S&P 500 from its worst start to a year since 2009. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0100 China Official manufacturing PMI Mar 0100 China Official non-manufacturing PMI Mar 0145 China Caixin manufacturing PMI final Mar 0200 Japan Nikkei manufacturing PMI Mar 0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI Mar 0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Mar 0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate Feb 1230 U.S. Nonfarm payrolls Mar 1230 U.S. Unemployment rate Mar 1400 U.S. Construction spending Feb 1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Mar Grains prices at 0039 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 472.75 -0.75 -0.16% +1.89% 464.66 55 CBOT corn 351.50 0.00 +0.00% -4.22% 363.93 20 CBOT soy 909.75 -1.00 -0.11% +0.08% 889.03 59 CBOT rice $9.59 -$0.10 -1.08% -4.44% $10.47 15 WTI crude $38.15 -$0.19 -0.50% -0.44% $36.60 47 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.138 $0.000 +0.04% +0.41% USD/AUD 0.768 0.002 +0.30% +0.09% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)