SYDNEY, April 4 U.S. soybeans rose for a third consecutive session on Monday to hit their highest in over 7-1/2 months, buoyed by a weaker dollar and support from a widely-watched U.S. government report last week that pegged U.S. plantings below market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures contract on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed 0.22 percent to $9.20-1/4 a bushel, near its session-high of $9.22-1/4 a bushel - the strongest since Aug. 17, 2015. Soybean prices firmed 0.8 percent on Friday. * The most active wheat futures contract rose 0.26 percent to $4.77 a bushel, near the session-peak of $4.79 a bushel - the highest since March 15. Wheat closed up 0.48 percent on Friday. * The most active corn futures fell 0.21 percent to $3.51-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.71 percent in the previous session. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture last week estimated soybean seedings at 82.236 million acres, which would be the third-highest ever, but below the average trade forecast. * Wheat seedings were forecast at a smaller-than-expected 49.559 million acres. * Extended weather outlooks showed a chance for needed precipitation in dry portions of the southwestern U.S. Great Plains, where hard red winter wheat plants were developing. * USDA reported that U.S. farmers were planning to boost corn seedings by 6.4 percent to 93.601 million acres (37.88 million hectares), the third-highest level since 1944. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was on the defensive early on Monday, nursing deep losses against the euro and yen after Friday's firm U.S. jobs report failed to shift a broadly held view that the Federal Reserve will remain cautious on raising interest rates this year. * Oil prices slipped in early trading on Monday as the chances fell of Middle East producers agreeing to restrain overproduction, while U.S. output has remained stubbornly high despite spiralling debt levels and bankruptcies. * A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0830 Euro zone Sentix index Apr 0900 Euro zone Producer prices Feb 1345 U.S. ISM-New York index Mar 1400 U.S. Employment trends Mar 1400 U.S. Factory orders Feb Grains prices at 0131 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 477.00 1.25 +0.26% +0.74% 464.98 62 CBOT corn 353.25 -0.75 -0.21% +0.50% 363.43 27 CBOT soy 920.25 2.00 +0.22% +1.04% 890.49 74 CBOT rice $9.81 $0.05 +0.56% +1.24% $10.42 29 WTI crude $36.25 -$0.54 -1.47% -5.45% $36.78 35 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.141 $0.002 +0.17% +0.24% USD/AUD 0.765 -0.001 -0.20% -0.01% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)