* Soybeans at highest since mid-August, up for third day
* U.S. estimates of lower soybean planting buoys prices
* Wheat hits near 3-week high, corn down for 3 out 4
sessions
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, April 4 Chicago soybean futures rose
for a third session on Monday, climbing to their highest since
mid-August, underpinned by a U.S. government report forecasting
lower planting for 2016.
Wheat rose to its highest in almost three weeks, while corn
slid for a third session out of four.
Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybeans gained 0.2
percent to $9.19-3/4 a bushel by 0312 GMT, near its session-high
of $9.22-1/4 a bushel, strongest since Aug. 17. Wheat rose
as much as 0.7 percent to $4.79 a bushel, highest since March
15, and corn fell 0.3 percent to $3.53 a bushel.
Last week, the U.S. Department of Agriculture estimated that
farmers in the country planned to seed 82.236 million acres of
soybeans this year, the third-highest ever but below 82.650
million a year ago and an average trade forecast of 83.057
million.
The agency reported that farmers were planning to boost corn
seedings by 6.4 percent to 93.601 million acres (37.88 million
hectares), the third-highest level since 1944.
"Friday's positions report indicated that investors had
added to their long beans positions. And, chances are, they have
probably continued to do so given the lower-than-expected U.S.
planting estimates," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural
strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia in Sydney.
"Even so, given the numbers expected to come out of South
American harvest this season, the U.S. will still have more
soybeans than the market needs."
Large speculators trimmed their net short position in CBOT
corn in the week to March. 29, regulatory data on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net
short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long position
in soybeans.
Funds bought an estimated net 8,000 Chicago Board of Trade
soybean contracts on Friday, trade sources said.
In an early start to Brazil's grain export season, soybeans
have overtaken corn at the country's ports in March and are
expected to dominate bulk loading for the coming several months,
trade data showed on Friday.
In wheat, adverse dry weather conditions in parts of U.S.
Plains are stressing the hard red winter wheat crop, supporting
prices. Wheat seedings for 2016 were forecast by the USDA at a
smaller-than-expected 49.559 million acres.
Still, global grain supplies should remain at record levels
in the upcoming 2016/17 season which begins in July, the
International Grains Council said on Friday.
Grains prices at 0312 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 476.25 0.50 +0.11% +0.58% 464.96 61
CBOT corn 353.00 -1.00 -0.28% +0.43% 363.43 27
CBOT soy 919.75 1.50 +0.16% +0.99% 890.48 73
CBOT rice 9.83 $0.07 +0.77% +1.44% $10.42 31
WTI crude 36.36 -$0.43 -1.17% -5.16% $36.78 35
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.140 $0.001 +0.09% +0.16%
USD/AUD 0.7639 -0.003 -0.38% -0.20%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)