SYDNEY, April 7 U.S. wheat rose for the first time in four sessions on Thursday, rebounding from a one-week low, but gains were checked as the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of the U.S. crop above market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed 0.22 percent to $4.64 a bushel, after closing down 2.3 percent on Wednesday, when prices hit a one-week low of $4.61-1/4 a bushel. * The most active soybean futures advanced 0.11 percent to $9.09 a bushel, having closed up 0.36 percent in the previous session. * The most active corn futures rose 0.21 percent to $3.58-3/4 a bushel, after ending up 0.35 percent in the last session, when prices marked a one-week high of $3.59 a bushel. * The USDA on Tuesday rated 59 percent of U.S. winter wheat as being in good to excellent condition. That was above analysts' estimates for 57.6 percent of plants for summer 2016 harvesting, and the five-year average of 42 percent. * Argentine soybean harvesting in main production regions was halted by rain last weekend, and rain this week is expected to cause further delays. * Informa Economics, the private analytics firm, on Wednesday raised its estimates of 2015/16 corn and soybean production in Argentina while lowering its estimate of Brazil's soybean crop, trade sources said. MARKET NEWS * The dollar was close to a 17-month low against the yen on Thursday, pressured by minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting last month that underscored caution about future interest rate hikes. * Crude futures were lifted by a raft of supportive indicators in early trading on Thursday, although some traders warned that physical supply and demand fundamentals did not warrant a strong price recovery at this stage. * U.S. stocks jumped on Wednesday, bolstered by gains in healthcare shares after the collapse of the $160 billion merger of Pfizer and Allergan, and by a rise in energy shares. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0645 France Trade data Feb 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1900 U.S. Consumer credit Feb 2130 Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen participates in a conversation with current and former Federal Reserve chairmen Grains prices at 0120 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 464.00 1.00 +0.22% -2.26% 465.39 45 CBOT corn 358.75 0.75 +0.21% +1.20% 362.68 42 CBOT soy 909.00 1.00 +0.11% -0.49% 891.95 56 CBOT rice $9.77 $0.02 +0.26% -0.31% $10.34 27 WTI crude $38.25 $0.50 +1.32% +6.58% $37.30 55 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.140 $0.002 +0.18% +0.11% USD/AUD 0.761 0.007 +0.93% +0.14% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)