* Wheat rises from lowest since March 31 on bargain buying * Corn hits one-week high, soybeans up for 2nd day (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 7 Chicago wheat edged up on Thursday, snapping three sessions of declines and rising from a one-week low on bargain buying, but improving condition of the U.S. winter crop capped gains. Corn gained more ground to reach a one-week top, while soybeans rose for a second straight day. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed 0.2 percent to $4.64 a bushel by 0248 GMT, after closing down 2.3 percent on Wednesday when prices hit a one-week low near $4.61 a bushel. Soybeans advanced 0.1 percent to $9.09 a bushel and corn added 0.4 percent to $3.59-1/2 a bushel, the highest since March 31. "Wheat crop condition is improving in the U.S. Plains which dragged down prices, but there is some buy side interest in U.S. wheat at these prices," said Kaname Gokon at the Okato Shoji brokerage in Tokyo. "We see downside limited at $4.60 a bushel." The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Tuesday rated 59 percent of U.S. winter wheat as being in good-to-excellent condition. That was above analysts' estimates for 57.6 percent of plants for summer 2016 harvesting and the five-year average of 42 percent. Argentine soybean harvesting in main production regions was halted by rain last weekend, and rain this week is expected to cause further delays. Still, private analytics firm Informa Economics on Wednesday raised its estimates of 2015/16 corn and soybean production in Argentina, while lowering its estimate of Brazil's soybean crop, trade sources said. The firm, in a monthly report, projected Argentina's 2015/16 corn harvest at 27.5 million tonnes, up from 27.0 million previously. Informa estimated Argentina's soybean crop at 59.5 million tonnes, up from 59.0 million last month. In news that could be bearish for soybeans, China is aiming to reduce corn planting by about 8.2 million acres by 2020, the ministry of agriculture said on Thursday. It will encourage farmers in arid areas to shift to silage corn and alfalfa, while northeastern corn producing provinces would resume the rotation of corn with soybeans. Commodity funds sold an estimated net 6,000 CBOT wheat contracts on Wednesday, trade sources said. The funds were net buyers of 5,000 soybean contracts and 4,500 corn contracts, traders said. Grains prices at 0248 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 464.00 1.00 +0.22% -2.26% 465.39 45 CBOT corn 359.50 1.50 +0.42% +1.41% 362.70 45 CBOT soy 909.00 1.00 +0.11% -0.49% 891.95 56 CBOT rice 9.77 $0.02 +0.26% -0.31% $10.34 27 WTI crude 38.10 $0.35 +0.93% +6.72% $37.11 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.140 $0.002 +0.16% +0.09% USD/AUD 0.7604 0.006 +0.81% +0.03% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)