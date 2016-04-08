SYDNEY, April 8 U.S. wheat steadied on Friday after sharp falls over the previous two sessions, but prices were still set for their biggest weekly slide in more than four months on bleak export demand and better-than-expected winter crop condition. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures of the Chicago Board of Trade have shed 4 percent so far this week, led by a drop of 3.6 percent over the past two session. This would be the biggest weekly loss since November 2015. * The most active soybean futures were headed for a 1.5 percent weekly drop, the first such fall in six weeks. * The most active corn futures have gained more than 2 percent so far this week, the biggest gain in four months. * The USDA's export sales report showed net cancellations of old-crop U.S. wheat totaling 58,100 tonnes in the week to March 31, the weakest results in the current marketing year. * Analysts had expected old-crop net sales of 150,000 to 350,000 tonnes. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture has rated 59 percent of U.S. winter wheat as being in good-to-excellent condition, better than expected. * Forecasts for rain across U.S. Plains also pressured prices. * USDA reported export sales of U.S. corn in the week to March 31 at 945,200 tonnes for 2015/16 and 175,100 tonnes for 2016/17, in line with trade expectations. * China is aiming to reduce corn planting by about 8.2 million acres by 2020 and boost soybean output, in order to meet domestic food demand, the ministry of agriculture said on Thursday. MARKET NEWS * The dollar firmed a little but languished close to 17-month lows against the yen on Friday, with the Japanese currency poised for weekly gains against its major counterparts despite verbal warnings from Japanese officials. * Oil prices edged up, lifted by firm economic indicators from the United States and Germany that could support fuel demand, but analysts warned that crude markets were threatened by another downturn because of ongoing oversupply. * On Thursday, U.S. stocks dropped as oil prices slid and worries about the global economy resurfaced. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Trade data Feb 0645 France Industrial output Feb 0830 Britain Industrial output Feb 1400 U.S. Wholesale inventories Feb Grains prices at 0131 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 456.75 -0.25 -0.05% -3.64% 465.54 36 CBOT corn 361.50 0.00 +0.00% +1.33% 362.54 50 CBOT soy 904.25 -0.25 -0.03% -0.06% 892.93 50 CBOT rice $9.84 -$0.01 -0.10% +0.51% $10.31 36 WTI crude $37.91 $0.65 +1.74% +0.42% $37.43 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.137 -$0.002 -0.15% -0.22% USD/AUD 0.753 -0.001 -0.20% -0.97% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)