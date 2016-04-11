SYDNEY, April 11 U.S. wheat fell nearly 1.5
percent on Monday to hit a five-week low as forecasts for rain
across key producing regions eased lingering fears of potential
crop damage after recent dry weather.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade fell 1.3 percent to $4.54-1/2 a bushel after hitting
a session low of $4.53-1/2 a bushel - the lowest since March 3.
Wheat closed up 0.7 percent on Friday.
* The most active soybean futures rose 0.1 percent to
$9.17-1/2 a bushel, having hit a session high of $9.19-1/4 a
bushel - the highest since April 4. Soybeans firmed 1.4 percent
on Friday.
* The most active corn futures fell 0.7 percent to
$3.59-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.2 percent in the previous
session.
* Weather forecasts call for rains across key U.S. producing
regions over the next week, easing fears of yield losses.
* The USDA reported lower-than-expected weekly export sales
for wheat on Thursday.
MARKET NEWS
* The world's major currencies got off to a sleepy start on
Monday after a relatively uneventful weekend, with the yen
consolidating a week of solid gains that saw it climb to highs
not seen since 2014.
* Oil prices on Monday extended sharp rises from the end of
last week following a decline in U.S. inventories and drilling,
while outages and hopes that exporters could freeze output
boosted international prices.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0130 China Producer prices Mar
0130 China Consumer prices Mar
0800 Italy Industrial output Feb
Grains prices at 0114 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 454.50 -5.75 -1.25% -0.55% 465.83 36
CBOT corn 359.75 -2.50 -0.69% -0.48% 362.61 45
CBOT soy 917.50 0.75 +0.08% +1.44% 896.44 65
CBOT rice $9.96 $0.00 +0.05% +1.07% $10.26 48
WTI crude $39.97 $0.25 +0.63% +7.27% $37.73 64
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.141 $0.001 +0.05% +0.26%
USD/AUD 0.754 -0.001 -0.16% +0.49%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)