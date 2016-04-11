SYDNEY, April 11 U.S. wheat fell nearly 1.5 percent on Monday to hit a five-week low as forecasts for rain across key producing regions eased lingering fears of potential crop damage after recent dry weather. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 1.3 percent to $4.54-1/2 a bushel after hitting a session low of $4.53-1/2 a bushel - the lowest since March 3. Wheat closed up 0.7 percent on Friday. * The most active soybean futures rose 0.1 percent to $9.17-1/2 a bushel, having hit a session high of $9.19-1/4 a bushel - the highest since April 4. Soybeans firmed 1.4 percent on Friday. * The most active corn futures fell 0.7 percent to $3.59-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.2 percent in the previous session. * Weather forecasts call for rains across key U.S. producing regions over the next week, easing fears of yield losses. * The USDA reported lower-than-expected weekly export sales for wheat on Thursday. MARKET NEWS * The world's major currencies got off to a sleepy start on Monday after a relatively uneventful weekend, with the yen consolidating a week of solid gains that saw it climb to highs not seen since 2014. * Oil prices on Monday extended sharp rises from the end of last week following a decline in U.S. inventories and drilling, while outages and hopes that exporters could freeze output boosted international prices. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China Producer prices Mar 0130 China Consumer prices Mar 0800 Italy Industrial output Feb Grains prices at 0114 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 454.50 -5.75 -1.25% -0.55% 465.83 36 CBOT corn 359.75 -2.50 -0.69% -0.48% 362.61 45 CBOT soy 917.50 0.75 +0.08% +1.44% 896.44 65 CBOT rice $9.96 $0.00 +0.05% +1.07% $10.26 48 WTI crude $39.97 $0.25 +0.63% +7.27% $37.73 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.141 $0.001 +0.05% +0.26% USD/AUD 0.754 -0.001 -0.16% +0.49% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)