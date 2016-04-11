* Wheat falls 1.5 pct to lowest since March 3
* Latest forecasts show widespread rains across U.S. Plains
* Soybeans hit one-week top, corn eases after rally
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, April 11 U.S. wheat dropped to its
lowest level in five weeks on Monday, falling for a fifth
session out of six, as forecasts for widespread rains across the
U.S. Plains over the weekend eased worries about yield losses.
Corn slipped, snapping six sessions of gains, while soybeans
climbed to a one-week top.
The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade
lost as much as 1.5 percent to $4.53-1/2 a bushel, its
lowest since March 3. It was trading at $4.54-1/2 by 0229 GMT.
Soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $9.20-3/4 a bushel,
highest since April 4, while corn fell 0.6 percent to
$3.60-1/4 a bushel.
"We have been looking at a long-term weather forecast which
calls for rains in the U.S. Plains. This pattern seems to have
strengthened and now heavy rainfall is expected over Saturday
and Sunday," an Australia-based agricultural commodities analyst
said. "If they get that rain, it takes away the only bullish
factor for wheat prices."
Chicago wheat prices are already under pressure with U.S.
exporters facing difficulties in selling amid competition from
cheaper suppliers in Europe and the Black Sea region.
The USDA reported lower-than-expected weekly export sales
for wheat on Thursday.
Hefty supplies, large expected crops and poor U.S. exports
will weigh on grain prices later this year, with corn and wheat
set to drop to 10-year lows as harvest nears, consultancy
AgResource said on Friday.
In its first 2016 price forecast, the U.S.-based consultancy
projected CBOT December corn would fall 25 percent to
$2.80 per bushel as the harvest nears and it becomes the
market's front month. That would be the lowest front-month
contract since October 2006.
Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT
corn futures in the week to April. 5, regulatory data released
on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net
short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in
soybeans.
Grains prices at 0229 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 454.50 -5.75 -1.25% -0.55% 465.83 36
CBOT corn 360.25 -2.00 -0.55% -0.35% 362.63 47
CBOT soy 919.50 2.75 +0.30% +1.66% 896.51 67
CBOT rice 9.96 $0.01 +0.10% +1.12% $10.26 48
WTI crude 39.84 $0.12 +0.30% +6.92% $37.73 64
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.141 $0.001 +0.10% +0.31%
USD/AUD 0.7554 0.000 +0.05% +0.71%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)