* Wheat falls 1.5 pct to lowest since March 3 * Latest forecasts show widespread rains across U.S. Plains * Soybeans hit one-week top, corn eases after rally (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 11 U.S. wheat dropped to its lowest level in five weeks on Monday, falling for a fifth session out of six, as forecasts for widespread rains across the U.S. Plains over the weekend eased worries about yield losses. Corn slipped, snapping six sessions of gains, while soybeans climbed to a one-week top. The most-active wheat contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade lost as much as 1.5 percent to $4.53-1/2 a bushel, its lowest since March 3. It was trading at $4.54-1/2 by 0229 GMT. Soybeans rose 0.4 percent to $9.20-3/4 a bushel, highest since April 4, while corn fell 0.6 percent to $3.60-1/4 a bushel. "We have been looking at a long-term weather forecast which calls for rains in the U.S. Plains. This pattern seems to have strengthened and now heavy rainfall is expected over Saturday and Sunday," an Australia-based agricultural commodities analyst said. "If they get that rain, it takes away the only bullish factor for wheat prices." Chicago wheat prices are already under pressure with U.S. exporters facing difficulties in selling amid competition from cheaper suppliers in Europe and the Black Sea region. The USDA reported lower-than-expected weekly export sales for wheat on Thursday. Hefty supplies, large expected crops and poor U.S. exports will weigh on grain prices later this year, with corn and wheat set to drop to 10-year lows as harvest nears, consultancy AgResource said on Friday. In its first 2016 price forecast, the U.S.-based consultancy projected CBOT December corn would fall 25 percent to $2.80 per bushel as the harvest nears and it becomes the market's front month. That would be the lowest front-month contract since October 2006. Large speculators increased their net short position in CBOT corn futures in the week to April. 5, regulatory data released on Friday showed. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, trimmed their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans. Grains prices at 0229 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 454.50 -5.75 -1.25% -0.55% 465.83 36 CBOT corn 360.25 -2.00 -0.55% -0.35% 362.63 47 CBOT soy 919.50 2.75 +0.30% +1.66% 896.51 67 CBOT rice 9.96 $0.01 +0.10% +1.12% $10.26 48 WTI crude 39.84 $0.12 +0.30% +6.92% $37.73 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.141 $0.001 +0.10% +0.31% USD/AUD 0.7554 0.000 +0.05% +0.71% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)