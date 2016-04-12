SYDNEY, April 12 U.S. wheat fell on Tuesday, extending two-day losses to 3 percent, as forecasts for beneficial rains in the United States kept prices near a five-week low. The decline came despite the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegging the condition of the crop below market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.11 percent to $4.46-3/4 a bushel, after closing down 2.8 percent on Monday when prices hit a five-week low of $4.46 a bushel. * The most active soybean futures were little changed at $9.28-3/4 a bushel after closing up 1.25 percent the day before. * The most active corn futures rose 0.14 percent to $3.54-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 1.5 percent in the previous session. * The USDA said 56 percent of the U.S. wheat crop was rated good to excellent, down 3 percent from last week. * USDA said corn planting was 4 percent complete, ahead of analyst expectations. * Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the U.S. winter wheat condition ratings to remain unchanged at 59 percent good to excellent. * The USDA in a monthly report on Tuesday is expected to lower its forecast of U.S. 2015/16 soybean ending stocks. MARKET NEWS * The euro got off to an unusually quiet start in Asia on Monday, having posted its worst weekly performance in three months, as investors await more developments and ratings downgrades from Europe. * Oil edged lower in volatile trading on Friday, posting a second consecutive weekly loss as caution about Europe's debt crisis and year-end positioning continued to spark selling into rallies. * A rally in U.S. stocks fizzled, leaving major indexes with modest gains on Friday, as Wall Street was torn between hope that U.S. economic data signals better times ahead and fear Europe's debt crisis will engulf world economies. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Wholesale price index Mar 0830 Britain Consumer prices Mar 1000 U.S. NFIB business optimism Mar 1230 U.S. Import prices Mar 1230 U.S. Export prices Mar 1800 U.S. Federal budget Mar Grains prices at 0103 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 446.75 -0.50 -0.11% -2.93% 465.38 30 CBOT corn 357.25 0.50 +0.14% -1.38% 362.52 41 CBOT soy 928.75 0.50 +0.05% +1.31% 899.06 72 CBOT rice $9.84 -$0.01 -0.05% -1.11% $10.22 40 WTI crude $40.24 -$0.12 -0.30% +1.31% $37.96 65 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.141 $0.000 +0.02% +0.08% USD/AUD 0.759 0.000 -0.04% +0.54% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)