* Chicago wheat eases further, hovers near 5-week low
* Dry U.S. Plains seen getting widespread rains over weekend
* Soybeans up for 3rd day, hit highest since mid-August
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, April 12 U.S. wheat lost more ground
on Tuesday with the market trading near last session's five-week
low on pressure from weather forecasts predicting much-needed
rains across the U.S. Plains.
Corn ticked higher after sliding 1.5 percent on Monday in
sympathy with wheat, while soybeans hit an eight-month high,
rising for a third straight session.
Chicago Board of Trade most-active wheat contract had
dropped 0.1 percent to $4.47 a bushel by 0240 GMT, not far from
Monday's five-week low of $4.46 a bushel.
Soybeans gained as much as 0.3 percent to $9.31 a
bushel, their highest since Aug. 12, and corn added 0.1
percent to $3.57-1/4 a bushel.
"Wheat and corn prices have dropped as forecasts show good
rainfall for the U.S. Plains, helping to improve crop yields for
the key wheat producing region," ANZ said in a note to clients.
The decline in wheat prices came despite a U.S. Department
of Agriculture report showing a slight deterioration in the
winter crop condition.
The agency, in a weekly report, said 56 percent of the U.S.
wheat crop was rated good to excellent, down 3 percent from last
week.
Analysts surveyed by Reuters had expected the U.S. winter
wheat condition ratings to remain unchanged at 59 percent good
to excellent.
Russian wheat export prices are expected to fall 4 percent
from current levels when the new crop is delivered to the
market, IKAR, one of the leading Moscow-based agriculture
consultancies, said on Monday.
Russia is expected to harvest a crop of more than 100
million tonnes of grains for the third year in a row, adding to
a global surplus and increasing pressure on already weak global
prices.
There was some support for the corn market as adverse
weather impacts yields in Brazil.
Forecasts for a record winter corn crop in Brazil look
overly optimistic after summer rains ended sooner than expected
with the weakening of El Nino weather patterns, which could
prolong the country's recently aggressive imports of the grain.
The Agriculture Ministry's Conab crop supply agency is
expecting a record 57.1 million tonne winter corn harvest in the
coming months, up from the 55.3 million tonnes last year.
Commodity funds bought an estimated net 11,000 CBOT soybean
contracts on Monday, trade sources said. The funds were also net
sellers of 10,000 corn contracts and 9,000 wheat contracts,
traders said.
Grains prices at 0240 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 447.00 -0.25 -0.06% -2.88% 465.38 31
CBOT corn 357.25 0.50 +0.14% -1.38% 362.52 41
CBOT soy 930.50 2.25 +0.24% +1.50% 899.12 74
CBOT rice 9.84 -$0.01 -0.05% -1.11% $10.22 40
WTI crude 40.32 -$0.04 -0.10% +1.51% $37.96 65
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.141 $0.000 +0.01% +0.07%
USD/AUD 0.7615 0.002 +0.28% +0.86%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)