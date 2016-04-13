SINGAPORE, April 13 U.S. soybean futures rose
for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday to the highest in
eight months, with prices underpinned by fund buying and
concerns over rains hitting the harvest in Argentina.
Wheat eased, giving up some of last session's gains on
pressure from a U.S. Department of Agriculture report which
showed plentiful supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Heavy buying by commodity investors is helping drive
gains in soybeans, with funds snapping up an estimated 15,000
soybean contracts and 20,000 corn contracts at the Chicago Board
of Trade, traders said.
* Downpours have ruined the harvest of nearly 5 percent of
Argentina's soybean farms and could damage even more of the
2015-16 crop if rains extend into next week as expected.
* The USDA on Tuesday raised its outlook for domestic wheat
supplies to the highest since 1987 due to weakening demand in
the feed sector.
* U.S. soybean supplies will be smaller than expected due to
bigger imports by China, the world's top buyer of the oilseed,
the agency said in its monthly supply and demand report.
* The report also raised the government's corn ending stocks
forecast as usage cuts from the feed, residual, food, seed and
industrial sectors outstripped increased demand from ethanol
producers.
* There is more bearish news for the wheat market with
expectations of higher production in Europe which has been
giving stiff competition to U.S. exporters.
* France's farm ministry on Tuesday put the soft wheat
sowing area for this year's harvest at 5.24 million hectares,
which is the largest since 1935 and sets the EU's top producer
on course for another big crop.
* Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, bought 175,000
tonnes of Romanian and Ukraine wheat in a tender.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian share markets rallied on Wednesday as a revival in
risk appetite knocked back the yen and oil ran into only modest
profit-taking after reaching a major chart milestone that
augured well for further gains ahead.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
:: China Trade data March
0900 Euro zone Industrial production Feb
1230 U.S. Retail sales March
1400 U.S. Business inventories Feb
Grains prices at 0051 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 450.25 -2.25 -0.50% -2.17% 465.49 36
CBOT corn 363.75 1.00 +0.28% +0.41% 362.73 56
CBOT soy 938.75 2.50 +0.27% +2.40% 899.39 79
CBOT rice 9.79 $0.00 +0.00% -1.66% $10.22 38
WTI crude 41.61 -$0.56 -1.33% +3.10% $38.27 69
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.138 -$0.003 -0.24% -0.18%
USD/AUD 0.7673 0.008 +1.04% +1.63%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral)