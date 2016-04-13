SINGAPORE, April 13 U.S. soybean futures rose for a fourth consecutive session on Wednesday to the highest in eight months, with prices underpinned by fund buying and concerns over rains hitting the harvest in Argentina. Wheat eased, giving up some of last session's gains on pressure from a U.S. Department of Agriculture report which showed plentiful supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * Heavy buying by commodity investors is helping drive gains in soybeans, with funds snapping up an estimated 15,000 soybean contracts and 20,000 corn contracts at the Chicago Board of Trade, traders said. * Downpours have ruined the harvest of nearly 5 percent of Argentina's soybean farms and could damage even more of the 2015-16 crop if rains extend into next week as expected. * The USDA on Tuesday raised its outlook for domestic wheat supplies to the highest since 1987 due to weakening demand in the feed sector. * U.S. soybean supplies will be smaller than expected due to bigger imports by China, the world's top buyer of the oilseed, the agency said in its monthly supply and demand report. * The report also raised the government's corn ending stocks forecast as usage cuts from the feed, residual, food, seed and industrial sectors outstripped increased demand from ethanol producers. * There is more bearish news for the wheat market with expectations of higher production in Europe which has been giving stiff competition to U.S. exporters. * France's farm ministry on Tuesday put the soft wheat sowing area for this year's harvest at 5.24 million hectares, which is the largest since 1935 and sets the EU's top producer on course for another big crop. * Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, bought 175,000 tonnes of Romanian and Ukraine wheat in a tender. MARKET NEWS * Asian share markets rallied on Wednesday as a revival in risk appetite knocked back the yen and oil ran into only modest profit-taking after reaching a major chart milestone that augured well for further gains ahead. DATA AHEAD (GMT) :: China Trade data March 0900 Euro zone Industrial production Feb 1230 U.S. Retail sales March 1400 U.S. Business inventories Feb Grains prices at 0051 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 450.25 -2.25 -0.50% -2.17% 465.49 36 CBOT corn 363.75 1.00 +0.28% +0.41% 362.73 56 CBOT soy 938.75 2.50 +0.27% +2.40% 899.39 79 CBOT rice 9.79 $0.00 +0.00% -1.66% $10.22 38 WTI crude 41.61 -$0.56 -1.33% +3.10% $38.27 69 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.138 -$0.003 -0.24% -0.18% USD/AUD 0.7673 0.008 +1.04% +1.63% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral)