* Soybeans jump as much as 1.3 pct on fund buying, Argentina rains * China's March soybean imports jump to 6.1 mln T * Ample supplies keep lid on Chicago wheat futures (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 13 U.S. soybean futures climbed to an eight-month high on Wednesday, rising for a fourth consecutive session, with prices underpinned by fund buying and concerns over rains limiting the harvest in Argentina. Wheat eased, giving up some of the previous session's gains on pressure from a U.S. Department of Agriculture report that showed plentiful supplies. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract gained as much as 1.3 percent to $9.48-1/2 a bushel, the highest since August 12. The market has so far risen 4.6 percent during a rally over the past four sessions. Wheat dropped 0.1 percent to $4.52 a bushel, while corn added 0.5 percent to $3.64-1/2 a bushel. "The USDA revised U.S. soybean ending stocks lower on the back of stronger exports - largely driven by strong Chinese demand," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Forecasters say widespread rain in Argentina has continued to create harvest delays. A drier bias is needed to get progress back on track." Heavy buying by commodity investors is helping drive gains in soybeans, with funds snapping up an estimated 15,000 soybean contracts and 20,000 corn contracts at the Chicago Board of Trade, traders said. Downpours have ruined the harvest of nearly 5 percent of Argentina's soybean farms and could damage even more of the 2015/16 crop if rains extend into next week as expected. There was further bullish news for soybeans from strong Chinese purchases. China, the world's largest soybean buyer, imported 6.1 million tonnes in March, up 35.3 percent from 4.51 million tonnes in February, figures from the General Administration of Customs of China showed Wednesday. This was the most China has ever bought in the month of March since at least 2008. The USDA on Tuesday raised its outlook for domestic wheat supplies to the highest since 1987 due to weakening demand in the feed sector. U.S. soybean supplies will be smaller than expected due to bigger imports by China, the agency said in its monthly supply and demand report. The wheat market continues to face headwinds on expectations of higher production in Europe that has been giving stiff competition to U.S. exports. France's farm ministry on Tuesday put the soft wheat sowing area for this year's harvest at 5.24 million hectares (12.9 million acres), which is the largest since 1935 and sets the EU's top producer on course for another big crop. Egypt, the world's biggest wheat importer, bought 175,000 tonnes of Romanian and Ukraine wheat in a tender. Grains prices at 0220 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 452.00 -0.50 -0.11% -1.79% 465.55 37 CBOT corn 364.50 1.75 +0.48% +0.62% 362.76 57 CBOT soy 946.00 9.75 +1.04% +3.19% 899.63 82 CBOT rice 9.76 -$0.03 -0.26% -1.91% $10.22 36 WTI crude 41.85 -$0.32 -0.76% +3.69% $38.27 71 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.137 -$0.003 -0.30% -0.24% USD/AUD 0.7711 0.012 +1.54% +2.13% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Christian Schmollinger)