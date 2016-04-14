SINGAPORE, April 14 U.S. soybean futures rose for a fifth consecutive session on Thursday, hitting an eight-month high as strong demand from top importer China and short-covering by investors underpinned the market. Corn was largely unchanged as the market took a breather after rallying for the last two sessions while wheat gained for a third straight day. FUNDAMENTALS * China's soybean import data is lending support to the market after March imports climbed to 6.1 million tonnes, setting a record for the third month of the year as attractive hog breeding margins and flows of newly harvested supplies from South America lifted demand. * The data eased market concerns that reduced economic growth in China could cut the country's soybean purchases. * Heavy downpours have ruined the harvest of nearly 5 percent of Argentina's soybean farms and could damage even more of the 2015-16 crop if rains extend into coming weeks. * The National Oilseed Processors Association's monthly soybean crush report due on Friday should show the U.S. crush for March at 156.248 million bushels, up 6.9 percent from February, a Reuters poll of seven analysts showed. * Commodity funds hold a hefty net short position in Chicago Board of Trade corn and soybeans, leaving the markets vulnerable to short-covering at a time when the U.S. planting season is just getting started. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture has projected that U.S. farmers will expand corn plantings in 2016 by 6 percent, to 93.6 million acres. But soybeans could win back some acres after rallying to an eight month top. * Forecasts for a record winter corn crop in Brazil look overly optimistic after summer rains ended sooner than expected, which could prolong the country's recently aggressive imports of the grain and even trim the area planted to soybeans in September. * Commodity funds were heavy net buyers of CBOT corn and soybean contracts on Wednesday, with estimates in a wide range following high-volume trade, traders said. * Trader estimates of fund buying in corn ranged from 20,000 to 35,000 contracts, and in soybeans from 15,000 to 22,000 contracts. MARKET NEWS * Asian stock markets rose to their highest in more than four months on Thursday, helped by optimism in the global banking sector and hopes of stabilisation in the Chinese economy. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Euro zone Inflation final Mar 1100 Bank of England announces interest rate decision 1230 U.S. Consumer prices Mar 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1530 U.S. Cleveland Fed CPI Mar Grains prices at 0105 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 464.50 3.00 +0.65% +2.65% 466.56 53 CBOT corn 373.50 0.00 +0.00% +2.96% 363.87 68 CBOT soy 957.50 1.75 +0.18% +2.27% 905.77 85 CBOT rice 9.89 $0.00 +0.00% +1.07% $10.17 48 WTI crude 41.37 -$0.39 -0.93% -1.90% $38.50 66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.126 -$0.001 -0.08% -1.06% USD/AUD 0.7631 -0.002 -0.27% -0.68% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)