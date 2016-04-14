SINGAPORE, April 14 U.S. soybean futures rose
for a fifth consecutive session on Thursday, hitting an
eight-month high as strong demand from top importer China and
short-covering by investors underpinned the market.
Corn was largely unchanged as the market took a breather
after rallying for the last two sessions while wheat gained for
a third straight day.
FUNDAMENTALS
* China's soybean import data is lending support to the
market after March imports climbed to 6.1 million tonnes,
setting a record for the third month of the year as attractive
hog breeding margins and flows of newly harvested supplies from
South America lifted demand.
* The data eased market concerns that reduced economic
growth in China could cut the country's soybean purchases.
* Heavy downpours have ruined the harvest of nearly 5
percent of Argentina's soybean farms and could damage even more
of the 2015-16 crop if rains extend into coming weeks.
* The National Oilseed Processors Association's monthly
soybean crush report due on Friday should show the U.S. crush
for March at 156.248 million bushels, up 6.9 percent from
February, a Reuters poll of seven analysts showed.
* Commodity funds hold a hefty net short position in Chicago
Board of Trade corn and soybeans, leaving the markets vulnerable
to short-covering at a time when the U.S. planting season is
just getting started.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture has projected that U.S.
farmers will expand corn plantings in 2016 by 6 percent, to 93.6
million acres. But soybeans could win back some acres after
rallying to an eight month top.
* Forecasts for a record winter corn crop in Brazil look
overly optimistic after summer rains ended sooner than expected,
which could prolong the country's recently aggressive imports of
the grain and even trim the area planted to soybeans in
September.
* Commodity funds were heavy net buyers of CBOT corn and
soybean contracts on Wednesday, with estimates in a wide range
following high-volume trade, traders said.
* Trader estimates of fund buying in corn ranged from 20,000
to 35,000 contracts, and in soybeans from 15,000 to 22,000
contracts.
MARKET NEWS
* Asian stock markets rose to their highest in more than
four months on Thursday, helped by optimism in the global
banking sector and hopes of stabilisation in the Chinese
economy.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
0900 Euro zone Inflation final Mar
1100 Bank of England announces interest rate decision
1230 U.S. Consumer prices Mar
1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims
1530 U.S. Cleveland Fed CPI Mar
Grains prices at 0105 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 464.50 3.00 +0.65% +2.65% 466.56 53
CBOT corn 373.50 0.00 +0.00% +2.96% 363.87 68
CBOT soy 957.50 1.75 +0.18% +2.27% 905.77 85
CBOT rice 9.89 $0.00 +0.00% +1.07% $10.17 48
WTI crude 41.37 -$0.39 -0.93% -1.90% $38.50 66
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.126 -$0.001 -0.08% -1.06%
USD/AUD 0.7631 -0.002 -0.27% -0.68%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Ed Davies)