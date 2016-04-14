* Soybeans climb to 8-month high, up for 5th session
* Corn ticks up after strong rally, wheat gains more ground
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, April 14 U.S. soybean futures rose
for a fifth session on Thursday, hitting an eight-month high, as
strong demand from top importer China and short-covering by
investors underpinned the market.
Corn edged up after rallying almost five percent in the past
two sessions while, wheat gained for a third straight day.
Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) most-active May soybean
contract rose 0.4 percent to $9.59-1/2 a bushel, highest
since Aug 12, 2015. Corn gained 0.1 percent to $3.74 a
bushel, while wheat added 0.8 percent to $4.65 a bushel.
"There is strong upside move in soybeans," said Kaname Gokon
at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo.
"China's demand is a key factor which is bullish for the
market. We also have rainy weather in Argentina which is hitting
the harvest and increasing demand for U.S. products."
China's March soybean imports climbed to 6.1 million tonnes,
setting a record for the third month of the year as attractive
hog breeding margins and flows of newly harvested supplies from
South America lifted demand.
The data eased market concerns that a slower economic growth
in China could cut the country's soybean purchases.
Heavy downpours have ruined the harvest of nearly 5 percent
of Argentina's soybean farms and could damage even more of the
2015-16 crop if rains extend into the coming weeks.
At the same time, there are expectations of strong domestic
demand in the United States.
The National Oilseed Processors Association's monthly
soybean crush report due on Friday should show the U.S. crush
for March at 156.248 million bushels, up 6.9 percent from
February, according to a Reuters poll of seven analysts.
Commodity funds hold a hefty net short position in CBOT corn
and soybeans, leaving the markets vulnerable to short-covering
at a time when the U.S. planting season is just getting started.
Funds were heavy net buyers of CBOT corn and soybean
contracts on Wednesday, with estimates in a wide range following
high-volume trade, traders said.
Trader estimates of fund buying in corn ranged from 20,000
to 35,000 contracts, and in soybeans from 15,000 to 22,000
contracts.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture has projected that U.S.
farmers will expand corn plantings in 2016 by 6 percent, to 93.6
million acres. But soybeans could win back some acres after
rallying to an eight-month top.
Forecasts for a record winter corn crop in Brazil look
overly optimistic after summer rains ended sooner than expected,
which could prolong the country's recently aggressive imports of
the grain and even trim the area planted to soybeans in
September.
Grains prices at 0251 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 465.00 3.50 +0.76% +2.76% 466.58 54
CBOT corn 374.00 0.50 +0.13% +3.10% 363.88 70
CBOT soy 959.00 3.25 +0.34% +2.43% 905.82 85
CBOT rice 9.93 $0.04 +0.40% +1.48% $10.18 51
WTI crude 41.31 -$0.45 -1.08% -2.04% $38.49 66
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.127 -$0.001 -0.06% -1.05%
USD/AUD 0.7646 -0.001 -0.08% -0.48%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)