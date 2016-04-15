SINGAPORE, April 15 U.S. soybeans were on Friday set for their biggest weekly gain in more than four months, while corn was up for a second week in a row as buying by investment funds drove some agricultural markets higher. Wheat was poised for a second week of declines, with improved crop conditions in the U.S. Plains anchoring the market. FUNDAMENTALS * Hedge funds and commodity investors are turning up the heat in U.S. grain markets, with open interest, volume and prices surging as traders plough money into a sector that has been dull, burdened by an oversupply of crops. * Managers of trend-following funds have flocked to the farm markets as recent advances in crude oil and weakness in the U.S. dollar have encouraged investments in other physical commodities, traders said. * In corn and soybeans, they see the potential for volatility and prices to increase from low levels, presenting opportunities for funds to make money. * Additional support for the soybean market stemmed from strong demand from top importer China and concerns about unseasonal rains hitting crops in Argentina. * China's March soybean imports climbed to 6.1 million tonnes, setting a record for the third month, while heavy downpours have ruined the harvest of nearly 5 percent of Argentina's soybean farms. * For wheat, rains over the weekend are likely to provide relief to the hard red winter crop in the U.S. Plains. * Consultancy Strategie Grains on Thursday raised its forecast for this year's soft wheat production in the European Union by just over a million tonnes as crops continued to benefit from favourable weather conditions. * The French-based firm now sees 2016 soft wheat output in the 28-country EU at 144.7 million tonnes, compared with 143.6 million projected last month. MARKET NEWS * Asian stocks were off to a subdued start on Friday as caution towards a weekend meeting of oil producers tempered risk sentiment, while the dollar's advance slowed in wake of soft U.S. inflation data. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0200 China GDP Q1 0200 China Industrial output Mar 0200 China Retail sales Mar 0200 China Urban investment Mar 0900 Euro zone Eurostat trade Feb 1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing Apr 1315 U.S. Industrial output Mar 1400 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index Apr Grains prices at 0033 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 459.00 -0.75 -0.16% +1.44% 466.38 46 CBOT corn 373.25 -0.75 -0.20% +2.89% 363.86 68 CBOT soy 947.50 -0.50 -0.05% +1.20% 905.43 73 CBOT rice 10.30 $0.07 +0.73% +5.21% $10.19 69 WTI crude 41.45 -$0.05 -0.12% -0.74% $38.73 66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.125 -$0.002 -0.20% -1.18% USD/AUD 0.7685 0.003 +0.43% +0.03% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)