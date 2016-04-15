* Soybeans up 3.5 pct this week, most since early December * Fund buying, Chinese demand, Argentina weather woes support (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 15 U.S. soybeans rose on Friday and were set for their biggest weekly gain in more than four months, while corn was up for a second consecutive week as buying by investment funds drove some agricultural markets higher. Additional support for the soybean market this week stemmed from strong demand from top importer China and concerns about unseasonal rains hitting crops in Argentina. Wheat, however, was poised for a second week of declines amid improved crop conditions in the U.S. Plains. Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract is up 3.5 percent this week, biggest weekly gains since early December. Corn has gained 3 percent, building on last week's 2.3 percent rise, and wheat is down 0.2 percent after sliding 3.3 percent a week ago. "Weather forecasters say Argentina will continue to see rain until the middle of next week," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "Market chatter is focused on a potential reduction to Argentina's 60-million-tonne crop forecast." Heavy downpours have ruined the harvest of nearly 5 percent of Argentina's soybean farms and could hurt more of the 2015-16 crop if rains extend into next week as expected. On Friday, soybeans were trading 0.2 percent higher at $9.50 a bushel by 0249 GMT, while corn was down 0.3 percent at $3.73 a bushel and wheat slipped 0.2 percent to $4.59 a bushel. Hedge funds and commodity investors are turning up the heat in U.S. grain markets, with open interest, volume and prices surging as traders plough money into a sector that has been dull, burdened by an oversupply of crops. Managers of trend-following funds have flocked to the farm markets as recent advances in crude oil and weakness in the U.S. dollar have encouraged investments in other physical commodities, traders said. In corn and soybeans, they see the potential for volatility and prices to increase from low levels, presenting opportunities for funds to make money. China's March soybean imports rose to 6.1 million tonnes, setting a record for the third month. For wheat, rains over the weekend are likely to provide relief to the hard red winter crop in the U.S. Plains. Consultancy Strategie Grains on Thursday raised its forecast for this year's soft wheat production in the European Union (EU) by just over a million tonnes as crops continued to benefit from favourable weather conditions. The French-based firm now sees 2016 soft wheat output in the 28-country EU at 144.7 million tonnes, compared with 143.6 million projected last month. Grains prices at 0249 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 459.00 -0.75 -0.16% +1.44% 466.38 46 CBOT corn 373.00 -1.00 -0.27% +2.83% 363.85 68 CBOT soy 950.00 2.00 +0.21% +1.47% 905.52 74 CBOT rice 10.25 $0.03 +0.24% +4.70% $10.19 67 WTI crude 41.69 $0.19 +0.46% -0.17% $38.74 67 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.126 -$0.001 -0.11% -1.09% USD/AUD 0.7715 0.006 +0.82% +0.42% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)