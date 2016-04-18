SYDNEY, April 18 U.S. soybeans rose for a second consecutive session on Monday as concerns over South American production pushed prices to an eight-month high. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures was trading up 0.5 percent at $9.60-3/4 a bushel by 0211 GMT, near the session high of 9.63-1/4 a bushel - the highest since August 2015. Soybeans firmed 0.8 percent on Friday. * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.9 percent to $4.63-3/4 a bushel, having closed little changed on Friday. * The most active corn futures fell 0.1 percent to $3.78-1/4 a bushel, having gained 1.2 percent in the previous session. * Soybeans drawing support on concerns over wet weather in Argentina. * The U.S. National Oilseed Processors Association said its members crushed 156.690 million bushels of soybeans in March, the second-biggest March on record. The figure was up from 146.181 million crushed in February and just above an average of trade estimates. * Brazil's winter corn crop is being stressed by dry conditions. The Commodity Weather Group said in a note to clients that "minimal rains over the next 10 days allow stress to expand to nearly half of the belt." * The U.S. Department of Agriculture said private exporters sold 344,200 tonnes of U.S. corn to unknown destinations for 2015/16 delivery. * Some U.S. traders wondered whether the corn might be headed to Brazil, where supplies are already tight after the country exported a record 35 million tonnes from July through March. MARKET NEWS * Commodity currencies slumped early on Monday while the safe-haven yen soared after global oil producers failed to agree on an output freeze, sending oil prices tumbling anew. * Oil prices tumbled 5 percent early on Monday after a meeting by major producers in Qatar fell apart the day before, leaving the world awash with unwanted fuel. * Wall Street dipped on Friday as oil price declines weighed on energy shares and Apple dragged on the market, but major indexes still posted gains for the week. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0130 China House prices Mar 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Apr Grains prices at 0211 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 463.75 4.00 +0.87% +0.87% 466.50 51 CBOT corn 378.25 -0.25 -0.07% +1.14% 365.28 73 CBOT soy 960.75 4.75 +0.50% +1.34% 911.27 79 CBOT rice $10.20 -$0.11 -1.11% -0.20% $10.17 62 WTI crude $38.50 -$1.86 -4.61% -7.23% $38.78 44 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.128 $0.000 -0.02% +0.11% USD/AUD 0.766 -0.006 -0.80% -0.49% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)