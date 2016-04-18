SYDNEY, April 18 U.S. soybeans rose for a second
consecutive session on Monday as concerns over South American
production pushed prices to an eight-month high.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures was trading up 0.5
percent at $9.60-3/4 a bushel by 0211 GMT, near the session high
of 9.63-1/4 a bushel - the highest since August 2015. Soybeans
firmed 0.8 percent on Friday.
* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade rose 0.9 percent to $4.63-3/4 a bushel, having
closed little changed on Friday.
* The most active corn futures fell 0.1 percent to
$3.78-1/4 a bushel, having gained 1.2 percent in the previous
session.
* Soybeans drawing support on concerns over wet weather in
Argentina.
* The U.S. National Oilseed Processors Association said its
members crushed 156.690 million bushels of soybeans in March,
the second-biggest March on record. The figure was up from
146.181 million crushed in February and just above an average of
trade estimates.
* Brazil's winter corn crop is being stressed by dry
conditions. The Commodity Weather Group said in a note to
clients that "minimal rains over the next 10 days allow stress
to expand to nearly half of the belt."
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture said private exporters
sold 344,200 tonnes of U.S. corn to unknown destinations for
2015/16 delivery.
* Some U.S. traders wondered whether the corn might be
headed to Brazil, where supplies are already tight after the
country exported a record 35 million tonnes from July through
March.
MARKET NEWS
* Commodity currencies slumped early on Monday while the
safe-haven yen soared after global oil producers failed to agree
on an output freeze, sending oil prices tumbling anew.
* Oil prices tumbled 5 percent early on Monday after a
meeting by major producers in Qatar fell apart the day before,
leaving the world awash with unwanted fuel.
* Wall Street dipped on Friday as oil price declines weighed
on energy shares and Apple dragged on the market, but major
indexes still posted gains for the week.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0130 China House prices Mar
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index Apr
Grains prices at 0211 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 463.75 4.00 +0.87% +0.87% 466.50 51
CBOT corn 378.25 -0.25 -0.07% +1.14% 365.28 73
CBOT soy 960.75 4.75 +0.50% +1.34% 911.27 79
CBOT rice $10.20 -$0.11 -1.11% -0.20% $10.17 62
WTI crude $38.50 -$1.86 -4.61% -7.23% $38.78 44
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.128 $0.000 -0.02% +0.11%
USD/AUD 0.766 -0.006 -0.80% -0.49%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)