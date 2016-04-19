SYDNEY, April 19 U.S. wheat held on to sharp
gains on Tuesday to trade at a more than two-month high, after
jumping over 4.5 percent in the previous session as traders
liquidated some of a record-large short stake.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade were little changed at $4.73 a bushel, having closed
up 4.6 percent on Monday, the biggest one-day gain in nine
months. Prices hit $4.84-1/2 a bushel, the highest since Jan.
27.
* The most active soybean futures rose 0.1 percent to
$9.55-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.18 percent on Monday.
* The most active corn futures fell 0.1 percent to
$3.80-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.7 percent in the previous
session when prices hit a high of $3.84 a bushel - the highest
since Oct. 27, 2015.
* The U.S. Department of Agriculture after the close of
trading rated the U.S. winter wheat crop 57 percent good to
excellent, matching expectations.
* USDA said corn plantings were 13 percent done, up from the
five-year average of 8 percent but slightly below the average
analyst estimate of 14 percent.
* Wheat under pressure after heavy rainfall in the southern
U.S. Plains that was seen as mostly beneficial for developing
wheat plants, especially in the parched southwestern part of the
region.
* Soybeans and corn supported as excessively wet weather in
Argentina has delayed the soybean harvest while dry conditions
were hampering corn crop development in Brazil.
MARKET NEWS
* The U.S. dollar was weaker against most currencies on
Monday after the impact of oil producers' failure to agree on a
plan to curb global supply faded, boosting risk appetite and
leaving traders to mull a dovish Federal Reserve.
* Oil prices edged up in early trading on Tuesday as an oil
worker strike in Kuwait cut huge amounts of crude out of the
supply chain.
* The Dow Jones industrial average climbed to a nine-month
high on Monday, in a market buoyed by Hasbro and Disney, as
investors braced for a flurry of quarterly earnings reports
through the week.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Apr
1230 U.S. Housing starts Mar
1230 U.S. Building permits Mar
Grains prices at 0044 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 473.00 0.25 +0.05% +2.88% 467.14 63
CBOT corn 380.75 -0.25 -0.07% +0.59% 366.10 75
CBOT soy 955.50 1.25 +0.13% -0.05% 913.51 76
CBOT rice $10.26 $0.00 +0.00% +0.39% $10.17 67
WTI crude $39.89 $0.11 +0.28% -1.16% $38.89 53
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.131 $0.000 -0.04% +0.24%
USD/AUD 0.776 0.002 +0.19% +0.58%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham)