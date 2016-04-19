SYDNEY, April 19 U.S. wheat held on to sharp gains on Tuesday to trade at a more than two-month high, after jumping over 4.5 percent in the previous session as traders liquidated some of a record-large short stake. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were little changed at $4.73 a bushel, having closed up 4.6 percent on Monday, the biggest one-day gain in nine months. Prices hit $4.84-1/2 a bushel, the highest since Jan. 27. * The most active soybean futures rose 0.1 percent to $9.55-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.18 percent on Monday. * The most active corn futures fell 0.1 percent to $3.80-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.7 percent in the previous session when prices hit a high of $3.84 a bushel - the highest since Oct. 27, 2015. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture after the close of trading rated the U.S. winter wheat crop 57 percent good to excellent, matching expectations. * USDA said corn plantings were 13 percent done, up from the five-year average of 8 percent but slightly below the average analyst estimate of 14 percent. * Wheat under pressure after heavy rainfall in the southern U.S. Plains that was seen as mostly beneficial for developing wheat plants, especially in the parched southwestern part of the region. * Soybeans and corn supported as excessively wet weather in Argentina has delayed the soybean harvest while dry conditions were hampering corn crop development in Brazil. MARKET NEWS * The U.S. dollar was weaker against most currencies on Monday after the impact of oil producers' failure to agree on a plan to curb global supply faded, boosting risk appetite and leaving traders to mull a dovish Federal Reserve. * Oil prices edged up in early trading on Tuesday as an oil worker strike in Kuwait cut huge amounts of crude out of the supply chain. * The Dow Jones industrial average climbed to a nine-month high on Monday, in a market buoyed by Hasbro and Disney, as investors braced for a flurry of quarterly earnings reports through the week. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0900 Germany ZEW economic sentiment Apr 1230 U.S. Housing starts Mar 1230 U.S. Building permits Mar Grains prices at 0044 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 473.00 0.25 +0.05% +2.88% 467.14 63 CBOT corn 380.75 -0.25 -0.07% +0.59% 366.10 75 CBOT soy 955.50 1.25 +0.13% -0.05% 913.51 76 CBOT rice $10.26 $0.00 +0.00% +0.39% $10.17 67 WTI crude $39.89 $0.11 +0.28% -1.16% $38.89 53 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.131 $0.000 -0.04% +0.24% USD/AUD 0.776 0.002 +0.19% +0.58% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)