* Soybeans trade near highest since August on LatAm concerns * Wheat firm, holds on to biggest 1-day rally in 9 months (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 19 U.S. soybeans edged higher on Tuesday to hover near last session's eight-month top, with concerns over wet weather curbing yields in Argentina underpinning the market. Wheat remained firm after rallying to its highest since late January in the last session as investors liquidated net short positions. Corn eased back from its highest since last October, snapping five days of gains. Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybean futures rose 0.5 percent to $9.58-3/4 a bushel, near Monday's eight-month high of $9.64-1/4 a bushel. Wheat added 0.1 percent to $4.73-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 4.6 percent on Monday, the biggest one-day gain in more than nine months. Corn slid 0.1 percent to $3.80-3/4 a bushel, after hitting its highest in more than five months on Monday. "Soybeans are rising on the back of wet weather in Argentina. The rally in oilseeds will help get more soybeans planted in the U.S. and also take bit of cotton area away," said Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist at ANZ Bank in Melbourne. Soybeans have been supported by excessively wet weather in Argentina that has delayed the harvest, while dry conditions have been hampering corn crop development in Brazil. Brazilian corn imports have dropped back after surging to their highest levels in a decade recently, but the dry spell could return the country to buying soon, with U.S. corn potentially on the menu. U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released after the close of trading on Friday showed speculative investors, including hedge funds, holding a net short in CBOT wheat futures of 152,453 contracts, the biggest net short on the books since 2006. Tuesday's gains in wheat have come despite rainfall in the southern U.S. Plains that was seen as mostly beneficial for developing wheat plants, especially in the parched southwestern part of the region. Heavy precipitation of as much as 24 inches (61 cm) also caused flash flooding in Texas, killing one person and delaying hundreds of flights. The U.S. Department of Agriculture after the close of trading on Monday rated the U.S. winter wheat crop 57 percent good to excellent, matching expectations. The agency said corn plantings were 13 percent done, up from the five-year average of 8 percent but slightly below the average analyst estimate of 14 percent. Grains prices at 0245 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 473.25 0.50 +0.11% +2.94% 467.15 63 CBOT corn 380.75 -0.25 -0.07% +0.59% 366.10 75 CBOT soy 958.75 4.50 +0.47% +0.29% 913.62 78 CBOT rice 10.25 -$0.01 -0.10% -0.63% $10.16 66 WTI crude 39.63 -$0.15 -0.38% -1.81% $38.88 50 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.132 $0.001 +0.05% +0.34% USD/AUD 0.7769 0.002 +0.26% +0.65% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tom Hogue)