* Soybeans trade near highest since August on LatAm concerns
* Wheat firm, holds on to biggest 1-day rally in 9 months
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, April 19 U.S. soybeans edged higher
on Tuesday to hover near last session's eight-month top, with
concerns over wet weather curbing yields in Argentina
underpinning the market.
Wheat remained firm after rallying to its highest since late
January in the last session as investors liquidated net short
positions. Corn eased back from its highest since last October,
snapping five days of gains.
Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybean futures
rose 0.5 percent to $9.58-3/4 a bushel, near Monday's
eight-month high of $9.64-1/4 a bushel.
Wheat added 0.1 percent to $4.73-1/4 a bushel, having
closed up 4.6 percent on Monday, the biggest one-day gain in
more than nine months.
Corn slid 0.1 percent to $3.80-3/4 a bushel, after
hitting its highest in more than five months on Monday.
"Soybeans are rising on the back of wet weather in
Argentina. The rally in oilseeds will help get more soybeans
planted in the U.S. and also take bit of cotton area away," said
Paul Deane, senior agricultural economist at ANZ Bank in
Melbourne.
Soybeans have been supported by excessively wet weather in
Argentina that has delayed the harvest, while dry conditions
have been hampering corn crop development in Brazil.
Brazilian corn imports have dropped back after surging to
their highest levels in a decade recently, but the dry spell
could return the country to buying soon, with U.S. corn
potentially on the menu.
U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission data released
after the close of trading on Friday showed speculative
investors, including hedge funds, holding a net short in CBOT
wheat futures of 152,453 contracts, the biggest net short on the
books since 2006.
Tuesday's gains in wheat have come despite rainfall in the
southern U.S. Plains that was seen as mostly beneficial for
developing wheat plants, especially in the parched southwestern
part of the region.
Heavy precipitation of as much as 24 inches (61 cm) also
caused flash flooding in Texas, killing one person and delaying
hundreds of flights.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture after the close of
trading on Monday rated the U.S. winter wheat crop 57 percent
good to excellent, matching expectations.
The agency said corn plantings were 13 percent done, up from
the five-year average of 8 percent but slightly below the
average analyst estimate of 14 percent.
Grains prices at 0245 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 473.25 0.50 +0.11% +2.94% 467.15 63
CBOT corn 380.75 -0.25 -0.07% +0.59% 366.10 75
CBOT soy 958.75 4.50 +0.47% +0.29% 913.62 78
CBOT rice 10.25 -$0.01 -0.10% -0.63% $10.16 66
WTI crude 39.63 -$0.15 -0.38% -1.81% $38.88 50
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.132 $0.001 +0.05% +0.34%
USD/AUD 0.7769 0.002 +0.26% +0.65%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tom Hogue)