SYDNEY, April 20 U.S. soybeans rose for a second consecutive session on Wednesday to hit their highest in more than eight months, with adverse weather in South America stoking two-day gains of nearly 3.5 percent. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.1 percent to $4.94-3/4 a bushel, having closed up 2.8 percent on Tuesday when prices hit $4.96 a bushel - the highest since Dec. 18. * The most active soybeans futures climbed 0.2 percent to $9.87-1/2 a bushel, the highest since Aug. 11. Soybeans firmed 3.3 percent on Tuesday. * The most active corn futures advanced 0.33 percent to $3.85-3/4 a bushel, having gained 0.92 percent in the previous session. * Investment funds were covering a portion of their record-large net short bet in CBOT wheat futures. Rains this month in Argentina slowed the soybean harvest and delayed export shipments, prompting some traders to extend long soybean bets. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier said exporters sold 241,516 tonnes of U.S. corn to unknown destinations, 380,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to Mexico, and 105,412 tonnes of U.S. soymeal to unknown destinations. * The USDA late on Monday increased good-to-excellent condition ratings of the U.S. winter wheat crop and said U.S. corn seedings were 13-percent complete, ahead of the five-year average pace of 8 percent. MARKET NEWS * The yen nursed broad losses early on Wednesday as demand for the safe-haven currency waned after U.S. stocks came within reach of a record high, while rising commodity prices sent the Australian and New Zealand currencies to 10-month peaks. * Crude futures fell in early Asian trade on Wednesday after Kuwaiti oil workers ended a three-day strike that had cut production from the Middle Eastern country and data showed U.S. stockpiles rose last week. * The S&P 500 climbed closer to a record high on Tuesday, lifted by energy stocks and a solid quarterly report from Johnson & Johnson. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Producer prices Mar 1400 U.S. Existing home sales Mar Grains prices at 0138 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 494.75 0.50 +0.10% +4.65% 468.57 72 CBOT corn 385.75 1.25 +0.33% +1.25% 367.07 84 CBOT soy 987.50 2.00 +0.20% +3.48% 917.94 85 CBOT rice $10.37 $0.01 +0.10% +1.07% $10.15 74 WTI crude $40.27 -$0.81 -1.97% +1.23% $39.05 54 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.137 $0.001 +0.08% +0.47% USD/AUD 0.779 -0.002 -0.23% +0.57% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham)