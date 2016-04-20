* Soybeans at highest since August, up for 2nd day
* Corn hits 6-month high as funds cover short-positions
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, April 20 U.S. soybeans climbed to an
eight-month peak on Wednesday, while corn traded at its highest
in six months as short-covering by investment funds buoyed
agricultural markets amid concerns over South American weather.
Wheat gained for a third consecutive session to trade near
Tuesday's four-month peak.
The Chicago Board of Trade most-active May soybean contract
rose as much as 0.8 percent to $9.89-1/2 a bushel, the
highest since Aug. 11.
May corn gained 0.5 percent to $3.86 a bushel,
matching Tuesday's six-month high, while July wheat added
0.5 percent to $4.95-1/2 a bushel, close to last session's
four-month top of $4.96 a bushel.
"We have issues with Argentina's bean crop because of the
wet weather and Australia is facing dry planting weather," said
Simon Clancy of IKON Commodities in Sydney.
"These factors are supportive for markets but not driving
them to the extent we have seen. This action is mainly fund
buying."
Commodity funds were heavy net buyers of CBOT soybean and
corn contracts on Tuesday, with estimates in a wide range
following high-volume trade, traders said.
Trader estimates of net fund buying in soybeans ranged from
20,000 to 26,000 contracts, and in corn from 8,000 to 25,000
contracts. The funds were also net buyers of 9,000 wheat
contracts.
There are some fundamental factors supporting soybeans and
corn.
Rains this month in Argentina slowed the soybean harvest and
delayed export shipments, prompting some traders to extend long
soybean bets.
Wet weather was forecast next week in the northern half of
Argentina, further threatening yields and delaying harvest, said
Dan Cekander, analyst at DC Analysis LLC.
Port delays in Argentina were seen extending the U.S.
soymeal export season, while tight corn supplies ahead of
harvest in Brazil were forcing some buyers to turn back to the
United States for corn.
Brazil decided on Tuesday to eliminate an import tax on corn
shipments from countries outside the Mercosur trade bloc to
facilitate imports amid tight local supplies.
Brazilian corn consumers are facing tight supply of the
cereal despite a record 2015/16 crop, after producers sold huge
volumes abroad taking advantage of favourable exchange rates.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture earlier said exporters
sold 241,516 tonnes of U.S. corn to unknown destinations,
380,000 tonnes of U.S. soybeans to Mexico, and 105,412 tonnes of
U.S. soymeal to unknown destinations.
Grains prices at 0224 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 495.50 1.25 +0.25% +7.78% 467.89 72
CBOT corn 385.75 1.25 +0.33% +1.92% 366.27 85
CBOT soy 986.75 1.25 +0.13% +3.22% 914.55 85
CBOT rice 10.40 $0.04 +0.34% +0.78% $10.16 75
WTI crude 40.31 -$0.77 -1.87% +1.33% $39.05 54
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.136 $0.005 +0.46% +0.74%
USD/AUD 0.7785 0.004 +0.46% +0.86%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)