SYDNEY, April 21 U.S. soybeans climbed around 1 percent to a nine-month high on Thursday, extending three-day gains to more than 7.5 percent, as rains in Argentina stoked concerns over production losses. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.9 percent to $10.18-1/2 a bushel, near the session-high of $10.28-1/2 a bushel - the strongest since July 16, 2015. Soybeans firmed 3.5-percent on Wednesday. * The most active corn futures fell 0.2 percent to $3.94 a bushel, having gained 4 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures were little changed at $5.12-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 3.4 percent on Wednesday. * Soybeans have been drawing support from funds amid concerns over excessive rains in Argentina. * Much of Argentina's soy crop has been swamped by 20 days of merciless rain, threatening a loss of supply from the world's top exporter of soymeal livestock feed and its No. 3 supplier of beans, meteorologists said on Wednesday. * Investment funds bought as many as 45,000 corn contracts, 30,000 soybean contracts and 18,000 wheat contracts, trade sources said. * Analysis firm Lanworth, a unit of Thomson Reuters, slashed its forecast for Argentina's soybean production by 1 percent to 62.7 million tonnes due to rainfall at harvest time. The U.S. Department of Agriculture's forecast is for 59 million tonnes. MARKET NEWS * The euro remained on the defensive early on Thursday, having made an about-face as investors adjusted positions in the lead up to a policy meeting by the European Central Bank. * Crude prices fell early on Thursday as concerns over a global glut took centre stage after Russia and Iran said they were ready to raise oil production further, while inventories in the United States climbed slightly. * Wall Street ended less than 2 percent short of a record-high close on Wednesday as a rebound in oil prices added to optimism sparked by a raft of earnings reports. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0645 France Business climate Apr 1145 European Central Bank announces policy meeting outcome 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims 1230 U.S. National activity index Mar 1230 U.S. Philly Fed business index Apr 1300 U.S. Monthly home price index Feb 1400 U.S. Leading index Mar 1400 Euro zone Consumer confidence Apr Grains prices at 0126 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 512.50 0.25 +0.05% +3.69% 478.09 79 CBOT corn 394.00 -0.75 -0.19% +2.47% 368.52 86 CBOT soy 1018.50 8.75 +0.87% +3.35% 923.11 90 CBOT rice $10.65 -$0.01 -0.05% +2.75% $10.17 80 WTI crude $43.70 -$0.48 -1.09% +6.38% $39.31 73 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.130 $0.001 +0.06% -0.48% USD/AUD 0.780 0.001 +0.10% -0.13% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)