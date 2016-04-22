SYDNEY, April 22 U.S. soybeans fell nearly 1 percent on Friday but the oilseed was still poised to record its biggest weekly gain in nearly 18 months as storms across Argentina stoked forecasts of production losses. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 6.5 percent for the week, the biggest weekly gain since October 2014. * The most active wheat contract was up more than 8 percent for the week, the biggest weekly gain since June, 2015. * The most active corn futures rose 2.5 percent for the week, the third consecutive weekly gain. * Argentina's government and one of its main grains exchanges slashed their soy harvest forecasts, citing fierce storms that have swamped many parts of the Pampas farm belt this month. * Reduced output in Argentina, coupled with tight domestic corn supplies and dry growing conditions in Brazil, gave investors a bullish narrative and has prompted massive new flows into agriculture commodities. * The USDA reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at 407,700 tonnes for 2015-16, in line with trade expectations, and 339,700 tonnes for 2016-17, above expectations. * Wheat draws support amid strong fund buying as traders liquidated record large short positions. MARKET NEWS * The euro steadied on Friday after a volatile overnight session following the European Central Bank meeting as markets were caught between the ECB's steady stance for now and expectations of further stimulus down the road. * Oil prices rose in Asian trade on Friday, setting crude futures on course for one of their biggest weekly gains this year, as sentiment has become more upbeat despite ongoing oversupply. * Wall Street suffered its first loss in four sessions on Thursday after a mixed bag of quarterly reports and a warning by Verizon Communications that a strike by workers would likely impact its bottom line. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 France Markit manufacturing flash PMI Apr 0730 Germany Markit manufacturing flash PMI Apr 0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI Apr 1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing flash PMI Apr Grains prices at 0127 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 498.00 -5.50 -1.09% -2.78% 478.23 62 CBOT corn 387.75 -2.00 -0.51% -1.77% 369.03 60 CBOT soy 1018.75 -8.75 -0.85% +0.89% 927.43 80 CBOT rice $10.60 -$0.07 -0.61% -0.47% $10.18 74 WTI crude $43.70 $0.52 +1.20% +2.51% $39.49 74 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.130 $0.001 +0.12% +0.04% USD/AUD 0.776 0.002 +0.23% -0.49% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)