SYDNEY, April 22 U.S. soybeans fell nearly 1
percent on Friday but the oilseed was still poised to record its
biggest weekly gain in nearly 18 months as storms across
Argentina stoked forecasts of production losses.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade were up 6.5 percent for the week, the biggest weekly
gain since October 2014.
* The most active wheat contract was up more than 8
percent for the week, the biggest weekly gain since June, 2015.
* The most active corn futures rose 2.5 percent for
the week, the third consecutive weekly gain.
* Argentina's government and one of its main grains
exchanges slashed their soy harvest forecasts, citing fierce
storms that have swamped many parts of the Pampas farm belt this
month.
* Reduced output in Argentina, coupled with tight domestic
corn supplies and dry growing conditions in Brazil, gave
investors a bullish narrative and has prompted massive new flows
into agriculture commodities.
* The USDA reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the
latest week at 407,700 tonnes for 2015-16, in line with trade
expectations, and 339,700 tonnes for 2016-17, above
expectations.
* Wheat draws support amid strong fund buying as traders
liquidated record large short positions.
MARKET NEWS
* The euro steadied on Friday after a volatile overnight
session following the European Central Bank meeting as markets
were caught between the ECB's steady stance for now and
expectations of further stimulus down the road.
* Oil prices rose in Asian trade on Friday, setting crude
futures on course for one of their biggest weekly gains this
year, as sentiment has become more upbeat despite ongoing
oversupply.
* Wall Street suffered its first loss in four sessions on
Thursday after a mixed bag of quarterly reports and a warning by
Verizon Communications that a strike by workers would likely
impact its bottom line.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0700 France Markit manufacturing flash PMI Apr
0730 Germany Markit manufacturing flash PMI Apr
0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI Apr
1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing flash PMI Apr
Grains prices at 0127 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 498.00 -5.50 -1.09% -2.78% 478.23 62
CBOT corn 387.75 -2.00 -0.51% -1.77% 369.03 60
CBOT soy 1018.75 -8.75 -0.85% +0.89% 927.43 80
CBOT rice $10.60 -$0.07 -0.61% -0.47% $10.18 74
WTI crude $43.70 $0.52 +1.20% +2.51% $39.49 74
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.130 $0.001 +0.12% +0.04%
USD/AUD 0.776 0.002 +0.23% -0.49%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)