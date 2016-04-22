* Soybeans set for biggest weekly gain since October 2014
* Corn up for 3rd week in a row, wheat up 8 percent this
week
* Analysts see bearish fundamentals keeping lid on prices
SINGAPORE, April 22 U.S. soybeans slid 1.7
percent on Friday but are still poised for their biggest weekly
gain in almost 18 months as fund buying and concern over
Argentina's crop buoyed the market.
Corn and wheat each fell for a second session, also giving
up some of their strong gains from earlier in the week as
bearish fundamentals and ample supplies prompted profit-taking.
The Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybean contract
is up 5.5 percent this week, its biggest weekly rise since
October 2014.
Wheat has risen almost 8 percent for the week, its
biggest weekly advance since June 2015. Corn has added
almost 2 percent, its third consecutive weekly gain.
On Friday, soybeans slid 1.7 percent to $10.10-1/2 a bushel,
corn gave up 1 percent to $3.85-3/4 a bushel, and wheat lost 1.3
percent to $4.97 a bushel.
"We believe the current rally in corn and soybean prices
will stall over the coming weeks as fundamental factors, which
remain largely bearish, eventually replace bullish fund
positioning as the key driver of prices," BMI Research said in a
report.
Argentina's government and one of its main grains exchanges
slashed their soy harvest forecasts, citing fierce storms that
have swamped many parts of the Pampas farm belt.
The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange dropped its 2015-16 soybean
crop estimate to 56 million tonnes from a previous forecast of
60 million tonnes. Minutes later the agriculture ministry marked
its estimate down to 57.6 million tonnes from 60.9 million.
The expectations of reduced output in Argentina, coupled
with tight domestic corn supplies and dry growing conditions in
Brazil, gave investors a bullish narrative and have prompted
massive new flows into agriculture commodities.
Canadian farmers intend to plant less canola and wheat,
according to the government's first farmer survey of crop
sowings for 2016.
Still, global soybean production is on track to hit a record
high for a fourth consecutive year, with the U.S. Department of
Agriculture forecasting world output in 2015/16 at 320.15
million tonnes.
Trader estimates of net fund selling in corn ranged from
20,000 to 30,000 contracts while estimates of net fund buying in
soybeans ranged from 17,000 to 20,000 contracts.
The funds also were net sellers of an estimated 8,000 wheat
contracts.
The USDA reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the
latest week at 407,700 tonnes for 2015-16, in line with trade
expectations, and 339,700 tonnes for 2016-17, above
expectations.
Grains prices at 0324 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 497.00 -6.50 -1.29% +0.56% 477.58 61
CBOT corn 385.75 -4.00 -1.03% +0.33% 368.24 57
CBOT soy 1010.50 -17.00 -1.65% +2.54% 922.84 73
CBOT rice 10.60 -$0.07 -0.61% +2.32% $10.17 74
WTI crude 43.68 $0.50 +1.16% +2.46% $39.49 74
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.130 -$0.001 -0.11% +0.18%
USD/AUD 0.7753 0.000 +0.05% +0.44%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
