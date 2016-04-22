* Soybeans set for biggest weekly gain since October 2014 * Corn up for 3rd week in a row, wheat up 8 percent this week * Analysts see bearish fundamentals keeping lid on prices (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 22 U.S. soybeans slid 1.7 percent on Friday but are still poised for their biggest weekly gain in almost 18 months as fund buying and concern over Argentina's crop buoyed the market. Corn and wheat each fell for a second session, also giving up some of their strong gains from earlier in the week as bearish fundamentals and ample supplies prompted profit-taking. The Chicago Board Of Trade most-active soybean contract is up 5.5 percent this week, its biggest weekly rise since October 2014. Wheat has risen almost 8 percent for the week, its biggest weekly advance since June 2015. Corn has added almost 2 percent, its third consecutive weekly gain. On Friday, soybeans slid 1.7 percent to $10.10-1/2 a bushel, corn gave up 1 percent to $3.85-3/4 a bushel, and wheat lost 1.3 percent to $4.97 a bushel. "We believe the current rally in corn and soybean prices will stall over the coming weeks as fundamental factors, which remain largely bearish, eventually replace bullish fund positioning as the key driver of prices," BMI Research said in a report. Argentina's government and one of its main grains exchanges slashed their soy harvest forecasts, citing fierce storms that have swamped many parts of the Pampas farm belt. The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange dropped its 2015-16 soybean crop estimate to 56 million tonnes from a previous forecast of 60 million tonnes. Minutes later the agriculture ministry marked its estimate down to 57.6 million tonnes from 60.9 million. The expectations of reduced output in Argentina, coupled with tight domestic corn supplies and dry growing conditions in Brazil, gave investors a bullish narrative and have prompted massive new flows into agriculture commodities. Canadian farmers intend to plant less canola and wheat, according to the government's first farmer survey of crop sowings for 2016. Still, global soybean production is on track to hit a record high for a fourth consecutive year, with the U.S. Department of Agriculture forecasting world output in 2015/16 at 320.15 million tonnes. Trader estimates of net fund selling in corn ranged from 20,000 to 30,000 contracts while estimates of net fund buying in soybeans ranged from 17,000 to 20,000 contracts. The funds also were net sellers of an estimated 8,000 wheat contracts. The USDA reported export sales of U.S. soybeans in the latest week at 407,700 tonnes for 2015-16, in line with trade expectations, and 339,700 tonnes for 2016-17, above expectations. Grains prices at 0324 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 497.00 -6.50 -1.29% +0.56% 477.58 61 CBOT corn 385.75 -4.00 -1.03% +0.33% 368.24 57 CBOT soy 1010.50 -17.00 -1.65% +2.54% 922.84 73 CBOT rice 10.60 -$0.07 -0.61% +2.32% $10.17 74 WTI crude 43.68 $0.50 +1.16% +2.46% $39.49 74 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.130 -$0.001 -0.11% +0.18% USD/AUD 0.7753 0.000 +0.05% +0.44% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tom Hogue)