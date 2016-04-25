MANILA, April 25 U.S. wheat futures advanced on Monday after falling the most in more than three years in the session before as investors cashed in on recent gains.

Soybeans and corn edged lower.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Chicago Board of Trade wheat for July delivery was up 0.4 percent at $4.75-3/4 a bushel by 0104 GMT after tumbling nearly 6 percent on Friday, its steepest drop since March 2013.

* The slide came as rains were forecast in the southern U.S. Plains winter wheat belt and following recent big gains in wheat prices amid strong fund buying as traders liquidated record large short positions.

* Egypt's Supply Ministry said on Sunday it had purchased 57,000 tonnes of local wheat from farmers since the start of the season on April 15. Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, is planning to buy 4 million tonnes of Egyptian wheat in the local season which started on Friday.

* CBOT soybeans slipped 0.3 percent to $9.93 per bushel and corn was off 0.2 percent at $3.74-3/4.

* Harvest delays and limited availability for soy shipments at port in Argentina contributed to massive investment-fund buying in futures as volume and open interest in soybeans surged to records last week.

* But both Argentina and Brazil were expected to harvest massive crops and world supplies of oilseeds and grains were abundant.

* "We believe the current rally in corn and soybean prices will stall over the coming weeks as fundamental factors, which remain largely bearish, eventually replace bullish fund positioning as the key driver of prices," BMI Research said in a note.

* "Technical indicators also suggest waning upward momentum as prices approach key resistance levels in overbought conditions," BMI, part of Fitch Ratings, added.

MARKETS NEWS

* Asian shares and the dollar edged lower as investors awaited central bank meetings in the United States and Japan this week that are expected to hold clues to future policy moves.

DATA AHEAD (GMT)

0800 Germany Ifo business climate Apr

1400 U.S. New home sales Mar

1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index Apr (Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin)