MANILA, April 25 U.S. wheat futures advanced on
Monday after falling the most in more than three years in the
session before as investors cashed in on recent gains.
Soybeans and corn edged lower.
FUNDAMENTALS
* Chicago Board of Trade wheat for July delivery was
up 0.4 percent at $4.75-3/4 a bushel by 0104 GMT after tumbling
nearly 6 percent on Friday, its steepest drop since March 2013.
* The slide came as rains were forecast in the southern U.S.
Plains winter wheat belt and following recent big gains in wheat
prices amid strong fund buying as traders liquidated record
large short positions.
* Egypt's Supply Ministry said on Sunday it had purchased
57,000 tonnes of local wheat from farmers since the start of the
season on April 15. Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer,
is planning to buy 4 million tonnes of Egyptian wheat in the
local season which started on Friday.
* CBOT soybeans slipped 0.3 percent to $9.93 per
bushel and corn was off 0.2 percent at $3.74-3/4.
* Harvest delays and limited availability for soy shipments
at port in Argentina contributed to massive investment-fund
buying in futures as volume and open interest in soybeans surged
to records last week.
* But both Argentina and Brazil were expected to harvest
massive crops and world supplies of oilseeds and grains were
abundant.
* "We believe the current rally in corn and soybean prices
will stall over the coming weeks as fundamental factors, which
remain largely bearish, eventually replace bullish fund
positioning as the key driver of prices," BMI Research said in a
note.
* "Technical indicators also suggest waning upward momentum
as prices approach key resistance levels in overbought
conditions," BMI, part of Fitch Ratings, added.
MARKETS NEWS
* Asian shares and the dollar edged lower as investors
awaited central bank meetings in the United States and Japan
this week that are expected to hold clues to future policy
moves.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0800 Germany Ifo business climate Apr
1400 U.S. New home sales Mar
1430 U.S. Dallas Fed manufacturing index Apr
