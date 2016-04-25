* Wheat steady after falling the most since 2013 on Friday
MANILA, April 25 U.S. corn and soybean futures
edged lower on Monday, extending losses after hitting nine-month
highs last week that market participants thought may have been
overdone amid ample supplies.
Wheat was steady after falling the most in more than three
years on Friday as investors cashed in on recent gains.
"I think the market's upside momentum is over and I'm
bearish on grains this week," said Kaname Gokon from Okato Shoji
brokerage in Tokyo, adding that improving weather and big
harvests ahead suggest last week's rally may have been overdone.
Chicago Board of Trade soybeans for July delivery
slipped 0.7 percent to $9.89-1/2 per bushel after touching
$10.43-3/4 on April 21.
Corn was off 0.5 percent at $3.73-3/4, after hitting
$4.07-1/4, also on April 21.
The April 21 rally in grains, pushed by investment funds
amid concerns about adverse weather in South America, came along
with gains across most commodities as buyers returned to the
beleaguered sector.
Harvest delays and limited availability for soy shipments at
port in Argentina contributed to massive investment-fund buying
in futures as volume and open interest in soybeans surged to
records last week.
But both Argentina and Brazil are expected to harvest
massive crops, and world supplies of oilseeds and grains are
abundant.
"We believe the current rally in corn and soybean prices
will stall over the coming weeks as fundamental factors, which
remain largely bearish, eventually replace bullish fund
positioning as the key driver of prices," BMI Research said in a
note.
"Technical indicators also suggest waning upward momentum as
prices approach key resistance levels in overbought conditions,"
BMI, part of Fitch Ratings, added.
CBOT wheat was unchanged at $4.74 a bushel after
tumbling nearly 6 percent on Friday, its steepest drop since
March 2013.
The slide came as rains were forecast in the southern U.S.
Plains winter wheat belt and following recent big gains in wheat
prices amid strong fund buying as traders liquidated record
large short positions.
Egypt's Supply Ministry said on Sunday it had purchased
57,000 tonnes of local wheat from farmers since the start of the
season on April 15. Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer,
is planning to buy 4 million tonnes of Egyptian wheat in the
local season which started on Friday.
