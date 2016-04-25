* Wheat steady after falling the most since 2013 on Friday

By Manolo Serapio Jr

MANILA, April 25 U.S. corn and soybean futures edged lower on Monday, extending losses after hitting nine-month highs last week that market participants thought may have been overdone amid ample supplies.

Wheat was steady after falling the most in more than three years on Friday as investors cashed in on recent gains.

"I think the market's upside momentum is over and I'm bearish on grains this week," said Kaname Gokon from Okato Shoji brokerage in Tokyo, adding that improving weather and big harvests ahead suggest last week's rally may have been overdone.

Chicago Board of Trade soybeans for July delivery slipped 0.7 percent to $9.89-1/2 per bushel after touching $10.43-3/4 on April 21.

Corn was off 0.5 percent at $3.73-3/4, after hitting $4.07-1/4, also on April 21.

The April 21 rally in grains, pushed by investment funds amid concerns about adverse weather in South America, came along with gains across most commodities as buyers returned to the beleaguered sector.

Harvest delays and limited availability for soy shipments at port in Argentina contributed to massive investment-fund buying in futures as volume and open interest in soybeans surged to records last week.

But both Argentina and Brazil are expected to harvest massive crops, and world supplies of oilseeds and grains are abundant.

"We believe the current rally in corn and soybean prices will stall over the coming weeks as fundamental factors, which remain largely bearish, eventually replace bullish fund positioning as the key driver of prices," BMI Research said in a note.

"Technical indicators also suggest waning upward momentum as prices approach key resistance levels in overbought conditions," BMI, part of Fitch Ratings, added.

CBOT wheat was unchanged at $4.74 a bushel after tumbling nearly 6 percent on Friday, its steepest drop since March 2013.

The slide came as rains were forecast in the southern U.S. Plains winter wheat belt and following recent big gains in wheat prices amid strong fund buying as traders liquidated record large short positions.

Egypt's Supply Ministry said on Sunday it had purchased 57,000 tonnes of local wheat from farmers since the start of the season on April 15. Egypt, the world's largest wheat importer, is planning to buy 4 million tonnes of Egyptian wheat in the local season which started on Friday.

(Reporting by Manolo Serapio Jr.; Editing by Richard Pullin and Joseph Radford)