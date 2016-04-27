SYDNEY, April 27 U.S. corn prices fell for the first time in three sessions on Wednesday, though losses were curbed by forecasts for heavy rains across key U.S. growing regions that could delay planting. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures fell 0.2 percent to $3.86-1/2 a bushel, having gained 1.4 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.1 percent to $4.87-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 2 percent on Tuesday. * The most active soybean futures lost 0.4 percent to $10.23-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.7 percent on Tuesday. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday that 30 percent of the U.S. corn crop has been planted, in line with expectations but much higher than the five year average of 16 percent. Soybeans were 3 percent planted, also ahead of the five-year average. * U.S. winter wheat was rated 59 percent good-to-excellent, up from 57 percent one week earlier, the USDA said. Analysts had expected wheat to be 58 percent good-to-excellent. MARKET NEWS * The dollar and yen were on the defensive early on Wednesday, having suffered a broad retreat overnight as investors hunker down ahead of policy decisions by both the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan. * Crude oil futures rose half a dollar in early Asian trading on Wednesday and remained near 2016 highs on the back of strong investor sentiment and a weak dollar, although analysts warned this month's bull-run could soon run out of steam. * The S&P 500 stock index ticked up on Tuesday, buoyed by gains in the energy and materials sectors, even though lackluster economic data weakened the U.S. dollar, thereby giving support to oil and gold prices. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment May 0600 Germany Import prices Mar 0645 France Consumer confidence Apr 1400 U.S. Pending homes sales Mar 1800 Federal Reserve releases statement after policy meeting Grains prices at 0105 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 487.25 -0.50 -0.10% +1.99% 477.33 55 CBOT corn 386.50 -0.75 -0.19% +1.24% 373.65 57 CBOT soy 1023.25 -4.00 -0.39% +1.34% 947.26 71 CBOT rice $11.21 $0.00 +0.04% +3.41% $10.24 76 WTI crude $44.48 $0.44 +1.00% +4.32% $40.13 70 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.130 $0.001 +0.05% +0.36% USD/AUD 0.775 0.001 +0.09% +0.52% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)