SYDNEY, April 27 U.S. corn prices fell for the
first time in three sessions on Wednesday, though losses were
curbed by forecasts for heavy rains across key U.S. growing
regions that could delay planting.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active corn futures fell 0.2 percent to
$3.86-1/2 a bushel, having gained 1.4 percent in the previous
session.
* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade fell 0.1 percent to $4.87-1/4 a bushel, having
closed up 2 percent on Tuesday.
* The most active soybean futures lost 0.4 percent to
$10.23-1/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.7 percent on Tuesday.
* The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Monday that 30
percent of the U.S. corn crop has been planted, in line with
expectations but much higher than the five year average of 16
percent. Soybeans were 3 percent planted, also ahead of the
five-year average.
* U.S. winter wheat was rated 59 percent good-to-excellent,
up from 57 percent one week earlier, the USDA said. Analysts had
expected wheat to be 58 percent good-to-excellent.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar and yen were on the defensive early on
Wednesday, having suffered a broad retreat overnight as
investors hunker down ahead of policy decisions by both the
Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan.
* Crude oil futures rose half a dollar in early Asian
trading on Wednesday and remained near 2016 highs on the back of
strong investor sentiment and a weak dollar, although analysts
warned this month's bull-run could soon run out of steam.
* The S&P 500 stock index ticked up on Tuesday, buoyed by
gains in the energy and materials sectors, even though
lackluster economic data weakened the U.S. dollar, thereby
giving support to oil and gold prices.
DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
0600 Germany GfK consumer sentiment May
0600 Germany Import prices Mar
0645 France Consumer confidence Apr
1400 U.S. Pending homes sales Mar
1800 Federal Reserve releases statement after policy meeting
Grains prices at 0105 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 487.25 -0.50 -0.10% +1.99% 477.33 55
CBOT corn 386.50 -0.75 -0.19% +1.24% 373.65 57
CBOT soy 1023.25 -4.00 -0.39% +1.34% 947.26 71
CBOT rice $11.21 $0.00 +0.04% +3.41% $10.24 76
WTI crude $44.48 $0.44 +1.00% +4.32% $40.13 70
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.130 $0.001 +0.05% +0.36%
USD/AUD 0.775 0.001 +0.09% +0.52%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Ed Davies)