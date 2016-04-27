* Soybeans fall 0.7 pct, give up some gains; corn, wheat dip * Improving weather in Argentina's crop belt weighs on beans (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 27 U.S. soybean futures slid 0.7 percent on Wednesday, snapping a two-day rising streak, as the market gave up some of the weather premium with improving crop conditions in Argentina. Wheat edged lower amid ample global supplies, while corn fell, tracking soybeans, although losses were limited by concerns over storms slowing planting in the U.S. Midwest. Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract lost 0.7 percent to $10.20-1/4 a bushel by 0235 GMT, after climbing more than 3 percent in two days. Wheat fell 0.2 percent to $4.86-3/4 a bushel and corn gave up 0.3 percent to $3.86-1/4 a bushel. "Soybeans have had such an incredible run-up and it looked like bit of an over reaction, given the outlook on supplies," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank in Sydney. "The rally was mainly driven by weather concerns in Argentina which are easing now." Argentina's soybean crop has taken a hit with heavy rains at the time of harvest curbing yields. The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange has dropped its 2015-16 soybean crop estimate to 56 million tonnes from a previous forecast of 60 million tonnes. But the weather conditions in Argentina are now improving. In the United States, there are forecasts of rains moving through much of the Midwest in the coming days. This could slow the current pace of corn planting in the region. According to the latest report from the U.S. Agriculture Department, 30 percent of the U.S. corn crop has been planted, in line with expectations but much higher than the five-year average of 16 percent. Soybeans were 3 percent planted, also ahead of the five-year average. U.S. winter wheat was rated 59 percent good-to-excellent, up from 57 percent one week earlier, the USDA said. Analysts had expected wheat to be 58 percent good-to-excellent. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT corn, soybean, wheat and soymeal contracts on Tuesday, traders said. Trader estimates of net fund buying in corn ranged from 6,000 to 10,000 contracts, in soybeans from 12,000 to 16,000 contracts. Estimates of fund buying in wheat ranged from 4,000 to 6,000 contracts. Grains prices at 0235 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 486.75 -1.00 -0.21% +1.88% 477.31 54 CBOT corn 386.25 -1.00 -0.26% +1.18% 373.64 56 CBOT soy 1020.25 -7.00 -0.68% +1.04% 947.16 68 CBOT rice 11.21 $0.00 +0.04% +3.41% $10.24 76 WTI crude 44.53 $0.49 +1.11% +4.43% $40.13 70 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.131 $0.001 +0.08% +0.39% USD/AUD 0.7659 -0.009 -1.14% -0.71% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Himani Sarkar)