SYDNEY, April 28 U.S. soybeans dipped nearly half a percent on Thursday as prices fell for the first time in three sessions, although fears of production losses in Argentina kept a floor under losses. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.44 percent to $10.24 a bushel, having firmed 0.12 percent on Wednesday. * The most active corn futures fell 0.13 percent to $3.83-1/4 a bushel after closing down 0.65 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures was little changed at $4.83-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.77 percent on Wednesday. * The U.S. Agriculture Department said on Wednesday that U.S. exporters sold 393,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations. * Argentina's soybean crop has taken a hit with heavy rains at harvest time curbing yields. The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange has dropped its 2015/16 soybean crop estimate to 56 million tonnes from a previous forecast of 60 million tonnes. * A third of Argentina's soy farms remain swamped after early April storms, with crop loss estimates at 5 million tonnes as harvesting starts in areas dry enough to support the 30-tonne carbines used to bring in the beans, experts said on Wednesday. * Wheat prices under pressure following rains in the U.S. Plains, which will foster development of what is already expected to be an ample crop. MARKET NEWS * The yen remained subdued ahead of a policy decision by the Bank of Japan on Thursday, while the dollar nursed modest losses after the Federal Reserve stuck to its script of a gradual hike in interest rates. * Crude futures pulled back from 2016 highs early on Thursday as traders locked in profits after April's sharp rally, but analysts said falling U.S. production and strong investor appetite could push prices higher. * U.S. stocks ended slightly higher on Wednesday after fears eased that the Federal Reserve would strongly signal it would raise interest rates in June, though a slump in Apple shares weighed on the Nasdaq index. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0755 Germany Unemployment rate Apr 0900 Euro zone Business climate Apr 1200 Germany Consumer prices Apr 1230 U.S. GDP advance Q1 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims Grains prices at 0135 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 483.25 -0.25 -0.05% 477.19 51 CBOT corn 384.25 -0.50 -0.13% 373.58 54 CBOT soy 1024.00 -4.50 -0.44% 947.28 69 CBOT rice $11.10 $0.00 -0.05% $10.24 66 WTI crude $45.17 -$0.16 -0.35% $40.15 71 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.131 $0.001 +0.07% USD/AUD 0.758 -0.016 -2.12% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)