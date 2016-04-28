* Soybeans fall as some funds take profit after rally last week * Corn futures drops as Brazil's parched farms get rains (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, April 28 U.S. soybeans slid on Thursday on profit-taking by funds, while corn edged lower as parched farms in Brazil received showers, easing crop concerns. Wheat lost ground with ample global supplies and the improved condition of the U.S. crop keeping a lid on prices. The Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract had fallen 0.8 percent to $10.20-3/4 a bushel by 0258 GMT, corn lost 0.5 percent to $3.83 a bushel and wheat gave up 0.3 percent to $4.82-1/4 a bushel. Commodity funds, which have been increasing their net long position in agricultural commodities in the past few weeks, were net sellers of CBOT corn and wheat contracts on Wednesday. Trader estimates of net fund selling in corn ranged from 6,000 to 8,000 contracts, and in wheat from 2,500 to 5,000 contracts. Estimates of fund activity in soybeans ranged from net sales of 4,000 contracts to net purchases of 7,000 contracts. Still, concerns over unseasonal rains damaging the crop in Argentina kept a floor under the soybean market. "Soybeans are down on profit-taking, but there has been damage to Argentina's crop from excessive rains which will decrease production," said Kaname Gokon at brokerage Okato Shoji in Tokyo. "This is increasing demand for U.S. products." A third of Argentina's soy farms remain swamped after early April storms, with crop loss estimates at 5 million tonnes as harvesting starts in areas dry enough to support the 30-tonne carbines used to bring in the beans, experts said on Wednesday. Flooding on the Pampas grain belt could end up benefiting U.S. farmers. The weather is improving, but big importers like China are already looking to the Midwest to make up for a likely drop in supply from the South American soybean powerhouse. The U.S. Department of Agriculture said on Wednesday that U.S. exporters sold 393,000 tonnes of soybeans to unknown destinations. The market noted that forecast rains in Brazil this week would provide welcome relief to a parched corn crop there, but losses from recent dry weather are still widely anticipated. Wheat prices are under pressure following rains in the U.S. Plains, which will foster development of what is already expected to be an ample crop. Grains prices at 0258 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 482.25 -1.25 -0.26% +0.94% 477.16 50 CBOT corn 383.00 -1.75 -0.45% +0.33% 373.53 51 CBOT soy 1020.75 -7.75 -0.75% +1.09% 947.18 67 CBOT rice 11.10 $0.00 -0.05% +2.40% $10.24 66 WTI crude 45.19 -$0.14 -0.31% +2.61% $40.38 71 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.130 $0.000 +0.02% +0.33% USD/AUD 0.7586 -0.016 -2.08% -1.66% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)