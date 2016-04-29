SYDNEY, April 29 U.S. soybeans fell for a second session on Friday, but the oilseed was still ahead for the week and poised to extend its three-week gains to nearly 12 percent due to concerns over adverse weather in South America. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade dipped 0.2 percent but were still up nearly 3 percent for the week. * The most active corn futures were up nearly 4 percent for the week, the third weekly gain in the last four weeks. * The most active wheat futures were up 2 percent for the week, the second consecutive weekly gain. * A third of Argentina's soy farms remain swamped after early April storms. Analysts estimated crop losses at 5 million tonnes as harvesting starts in areas dry enough to support the 30-tonne combines used to bring in the beans. * USDA said weekly corn export sales topped 2.6 million tonnes, the highest combined old-crop and new-crop total in four years. * Dry weather in Brazil may reduce the country's winter corn crop by 5 million to 10 million tonnes, Bunge Chief Executive Soren Schroder said. MARKET NEWS * The yen held on to broad gains early on Friday, having posted its biggest one-day rally in over five years against the greenback and euro after the Bank of Japan skipped a chance to ease policy. * Oil markets jumped 2 percent on Thursday, hitting 2016 highs for a third straight day as a weaker dollar had investors shrugging off record high U.S. crude inventories and relentless pumping by major producers. * U.S. stocks closed down on Thursday as the Bank of Japan's shocking call to cap monetary stimulus continued to rattle investors while a late day decline in Apple shares on remarks by billionaire investor Carl Icahn added to selling pressure. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0530 France Preliminary GDP Q1 0600 Germany Retail sales Mar 0900 Euro zone Inflation Apr 0900 Euro zone Flash GDP Q1 0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate Mar 1230 U.S. Personal income Mar 1230 U.S. Employment wages Q1 1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Apr Grains prices at 0056 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 483.50 -2.00 -0.41% +0.00% 477.86 49 CBOT corn 390.00 -1.25 -0.32% +1.36% 374.83 62 CBOT soy 1025.75 -1.75 -0.17% -0.27% 955.52 69 CBOT rice $11.00 -$0.01 -0.05% -0.90% $10.51 61 WTI crude $45.84 -$0.19 -0.41% +1.13% $40.60 72 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.136 $0.001 +0.11% +0.40% USD/AUD 0.764 0.001 +0.16% +0.71% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)