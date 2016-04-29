SYDNEY, April 29 U.S. soybeans fell for a second
session on Friday, but the oilseed was still ahead for the week
and poised to extend its three-week gains to nearly 12 percent
due to concerns over adverse weather in South America.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of
Trade dipped 0.2 percent but were still up nearly 3
percent for the week.
* The most active corn futures were up nearly 4
percent for the week, the third weekly gain in the last four
weeks.
* The most active wheat futures were up 2 percent for
the week, the second consecutive weekly gain.
* A third of Argentina's soy farms remain swamped after
early April storms. Analysts estimated crop losses at 5 million
tonnes as harvesting starts in areas dry enough to support the
30-tonne combines used to bring in the beans.
* USDA said weekly corn export sales topped 2.6 million
tonnes, the highest combined old-crop and new-crop total in four
years.
* Dry weather in Brazil may reduce the country's winter corn
crop by 5 million to 10 million tonnes, Bunge Chief Executive
Soren Schroder said.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen held on to broad gains early on Friday, having
posted its biggest one-day rally in over five years against the
greenback and euro after the Bank of Japan skipped a chance to
ease policy.
* Oil markets jumped 2 percent on Thursday, hitting 2016
highs for a third straight day as a weaker dollar had investors
shrugging off record high U.S. crude inventories and relentless
pumping by major producers.
* U.S. stocks closed down on Thursday as the Bank of Japan's
shocking call to cap monetary stimulus continued to rattle
investors while a late day decline in Apple shares on remarks by
billionaire investor Carl Icahn added to selling pressure.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0530 France Preliminary GDP Q1
0600 Germany Retail sales Mar
0900 Euro zone Inflation Apr
0900 Euro zone Flash GDP Q1
0900 Euro zone Unemployment rate Mar
1230 U.S. Personal income Mar
1230 U.S. Employment wages Q1
1345 U.S. Chicago PMI Apr
Grains prices at 0056 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 483.50 -2.00 -0.41% +0.00% 477.86 49
CBOT corn 390.00 -1.25 -0.32% +1.36% 374.83 62
CBOT soy 1025.75 -1.75 -0.17% -0.27% 955.52 69
CBOT rice $11.00 -$0.01 -0.05% -0.90% $10.51 61
WTI crude $45.84 -$0.19 -0.41% +1.13% $40.60 72
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.136 $0.001 +0.11% +0.40%
USD/AUD 0.764 0.001 +0.16% +0.71%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)