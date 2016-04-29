* Soybeans set for three-week gains of about 11 percent * Soybeans rally on South American production concerns * Corn falls, but set for weekly gains of 4 pct By Colin Packham SYDNEY, April 29 U.S. soybeans edged down on Friday after climbing to a more than one-year high in the previous session, although prices remained on track for a third straight weekly gain on concerns about production losses in South America. Corn fell, but was headed for weekly gains of 4 percent on strong demand for U.S. supplies, while wheat slipped too. The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.6 percent to $10.21-3/4 a bushel by 0243 GMT. Prices hit a peak of $10.46-1/4 on Thursday, the highest since January 2015, before closing down with a small 0.1 percent loss. Prices of the oilseed have rallied over the past two weeks on worries about crop losses in Argentina after heavy rains. So far this week, soybeans have added 2.5 percent, bringing three-week gains to about 11 percent. "Much of the crop is reportedly suffering from lower yields and reduced quality," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "A dry weather pattern is expected to take place over the next week though, which should at least help to get harvest progress back on track." A third of Argentina's soy farms remain swamped after early April storms. Analysts estimated crop losses at 5 million tonnes as harvesting starts in areas dry enough to support the 30-tonne combines used to bring in the beans. The most active corn futures fell 0.5 percent to $3.89-1/2 a bushel after closing up 1.7 percent on Thursday when prices hit a one-week high of $3.95-1/4 a bushel. However, corn is up nearly 4 percent for the week, the third such gain in the last month, buoyed by concerns about South American production and strong demand for U.S. supplies. Dry weather in Brazil may reduce the country's winter corn crop by 5 million to 10 million tonnes, Bunge Chief Executive Soren Schroder said. The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Thursday said weekly corn export sales topped 2.6 million tonnes, the highest combined old-crop and new-crop total in four years. The most active wheat futures fell 0.5 percent to $4.83-1/4 a bushel after closing up 0.41 percent on Thursday. Wheat is up nearly 2 percent for the week, the second consecutive weekly gain. Grains prices at 0243 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 483.25 -2.25 -0.46% -0.05% 477.85 49 CBOT corn 389.50 -1.75 -0.45% +1.23% 374.81 60 CBOT soy 1021.75 -5.75 -0.56% -0.66% 955.38 66 CBOT rice $11.06 $0.05 +0.45% -0.41% $10.51 61 WTI crude $45.88 -$0.15 -0.33% +1.21% $40.60 73 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.138 $0.003 +0.26% +0.55% USD/AUD 0.764 0.002 +0.24% +0.79% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Himani Sarkar)