SYDNEY, May 2 U.S. soybean futures edged higher
on Monday, extending gains into a second session as rains likely
hurt some crops in Argentina.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade rose 0.2 percent to $10.31-3/4 a bushel, having
firmed 0.22 percent on Friday.
* Wheat futures climbed 0.1 percent to $4.89 a bushel,
after closing up 0.62 percent on Friday.
* The most active corn futures were little changed at
$3.92 a bushel, having gained 0.13 percent in the previous
session.
* Forecasts for favourable dry weather around the U.S.
Midwest prevented corn prices from pushing higher. The
conditions will allow farmers to pick up their pace of planting
after being sidelined.
* Rains in South America provided some support to prices
last week, as excessive moisture likely destroyed some crops in
Argentina.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen touched an 18-month high against the greenback
early on Monday as its biggest weekly gain in over seven years
tested the patience of Japanese officials concerned the rally
will damage exports and the share market.
* Oil prices dipped in early Asian trade on Monday as rising
production in the Middle East outweighed falling U.S. output and
the recent slide in the dollar, which has been supporting crude.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI Apr
0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Apr
1400 U.S. Construction spending Mar
1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Apr
Grains prices at 0143 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 489.00 0.50 +0.10% 545.02 52
CBOT corn 392.00 0.25 +0.06% 411.17 62
CBOT soy 1031.75 2.00 +0.19% 989.22 73
CBOT rice $11.30 $0.18 +1.62% $10.58 68
WTI crude $45.66 -$0.26 -0.57% $55.19 68
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.147 $0.049 +4.49%
USD/AUD 0.761 0.026 +3.55%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)