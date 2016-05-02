SYDNEY, May 2 U.S. soybean futures edged higher on Monday, extending gains into a second session as rains likely hurt some crops in Argentina. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.2 percent to $10.31-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 0.22 percent on Friday. * Wheat futures climbed 0.1 percent to $4.89 a bushel, after closing up 0.62 percent on Friday. * The most active corn futures were little changed at $3.92 a bushel, having gained 0.13 percent in the previous session. * Forecasts for favourable dry weather around the U.S. Midwest prevented corn prices from pushing higher. The conditions will allow farmers to pick up their pace of planting after being sidelined. * Rains in South America provided some support to prices last week, as excessive moisture likely destroyed some crops in Argentina. MARKET NEWS * The yen touched an 18-month high against the greenback early on Monday as its biggest weekly gain in over seven years tested the patience of Japanese officials concerned the rally will damage exports and the share market. * Oil prices dipped in early Asian trade on Monday as rising production in the Middle East outweighed falling U.S. output and the recent slide in the dollar, which has been supporting crude. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI Apr 0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Apr 1400 U.S. Construction spending Mar 1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Apr Grains prices at 0143 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 489.00 0.50 +0.10% 545.02 52 CBOT corn 392.00 0.25 +0.06% 411.17 62 CBOT soy 1031.75 2.00 +0.19% 989.22 73 CBOT rice $11.30 $0.18 +1.62% $10.58 68 WTI crude $45.66 -$0.26 -0.57% $55.19 68 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.147 $0.049 +4.49% USD/AUD 0.761 0.026 +3.55% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)