* Corn falls for first time in three sessions
* Soybeans edge higher as traders trim short positions
* Wheat little changed
By Colin Packham
SYDNEY, May 2 U.S. corn dropped on Monday, hit
by forecasts of a return to dry weather that should help
planting in parts of the United States.
Soybean prices edged higher on production losses in
Argentina, while wheat was little changed.
The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board of Trade
fell 0.26 percent to $3.90-3/4 a bushel, having gained
0.13 percent in the previous session.
"The U.S. Midwest had an expected wet weekend. Forecasters
say corn planting conditions in the U.S. will start to improve
later this week," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural
strategy, Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
As the prospects for the U.S. crop pick up, Argentine corn
exports doubled in the first quarter and further increases are
expected as new government policies unleash a wave of supply
onto the global market, stiffening competition for U.S. growers
already hurt this season by a strong dollar.
The most active wheat futures were little changed at
$4.88-3/4 a bushel, after closing up 0.62 percent on Friday.
Analysts said benign crop weather was driving investors to
cut record large short positions in wheat.
The most active soybean futures rose 0.12 percent to
$10.31 a bushel, having firmed 0.22 percent on Friday.
Drier conditions in the U.S. Midwest will allow corn farmers
to pick up their pace of planting after being sidelined.
Rains in South America provided some support to prices last
week, as excessive moisture likely destroyed some crops in
Argentina.
Grains prices at 0358 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 488.75 0.25 +0.05% -5.42% 545.01 55
CBOT corn 390.75 -1.00 -0.26% -5.50% 411.13 62
CBOT soy 1031.00 1.25 +0.12% +3.57% 989.19 73
CBOT rice $11.27 $0.15 +1.35% +2.36% $10.58 68
WTI crude $45.54 -$0.38 -0.83% -7.42% $55.19 67
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.147 $0.048 +4.41% +4.87%
USD/AUD 0.761 0.025 +3.45% +3.16%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)