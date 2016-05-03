SYDNEY, May 3 U.S. wheat futures edged lower for
a second consecutive session on Tuesday after the U.S.
Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of the winter
crop above market expectations, fuelling expectations of bumper
supplies.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade dropped 0.26 percent to $4.86-1/2 a bushel after
closing down 0.15 percent on Monday.
* The most active soybean futures fell 0.2 percent to
$10.41-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.36 percent on Monday.
* The most active corn futures were little changed at
$3.92 a bushel, after gaining 1.7 percent in the previous
session.
* Corn plantings were seen as 45 percent complete, below
market expectations for 47 percent complete.
* The USDA pegs winter wheat at 61 percent
good-to-excellent, ahead of market expectations of 60 percent.
* Soybean plantings were 8 percent complete, matching
analyst expectations.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar edged up against the yen on Monday following
its biggest weekly loss in more than seven years, but it
declined against other major currencies, particularly the euro,
which was helped by stronger German manufacturing data.
* Oil prices fell about 3 percent on Monday as production
from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries
neared all-time peaks and record speculative buying in global
benchmark Brent sparked profit-taking on last month's outsized
rally.
* U.S. stocks rose on Monday, rebounding from losses last
week.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI Apr
0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Apr
1400 U.S. Construction spending Mar
1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Apr
Grains prices at 0033 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 486.50 -1.25 -0.26% -0.41% 478.98 52
CBOT corn 392.00 0.25 +0.06% +0.06% 376.21 64
CBOT soy 1041.75 -2.00 -0.19% +1.17% 964.57 74
CBOT rice $11.22 -$0.12 -1.06% +0.90% $10.55 64
WTI crude $44.82 $0.04 +0.09% -2.40% $40.94 61
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.153 $0.000 +0.03% +0.69%
USD/AUD 0.768 0.001 +0.18% +1.01%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)