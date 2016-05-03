SYDNEY, May 3 U.S. wheat futures edged lower for a second consecutive session on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged the condition of the winter crop above market expectations, fuelling expectations of bumper supplies. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board of Trade dropped 0.26 percent to $4.86-1/2 a bushel after closing down 0.15 percent on Monday. * The most active soybean futures fell 0.2 percent to $10.41-3/4 a bushel, having firmed 1.36 percent on Monday. * The most active corn futures were little changed at $3.92 a bushel, after gaining 1.7 percent in the previous session. * Corn plantings were seen as 45 percent complete, below market expectations for 47 percent complete. * The USDA pegs winter wheat at 61 percent good-to-excellent, ahead of market expectations of 60 percent. * Soybean plantings were 8 percent complete, matching analyst expectations. MARKET NEWS * The dollar edged up against the yen on Monday following its biggest weekly loss in more than seven years, but it declined against other major currencies, particularly the euro, which was helped by stronger German manufacturing data. * Oil prices fell about 3 percent on Monday as production from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries neared all-time peaks and record speculative buying in global benchmark Brent sparked profit-taking on last month's outsized rally. * U.S. stocks rose on Monday, rebounding from losses last week. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0755 Germany Markit/BME manufacturing PMI Apr 0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing PMI final Apr 1400 U.S. Construction spending Mar 1400 U.S. ISM manufacturing PMI Apr Grains prices at 0033 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 486.50 -1.25 -0.26% -0.41% 478.98 52 CBOT corn 392.00 0.25 +0.06% +0.06% 376.21 64 CBOT soy 1041.75 -2.00 -0.19% +1.17% 964.57 74 CBOT rice $11.22 -$0.12 -1.06% +0.90% $10.55 64 WTI crude $44.82 $0.04 +0.09% -2.40% $40.94 61 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.153 $0.000 +0.03% +0.69% USD/AUD 0.768 0.001 +0.18% +1.01% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)