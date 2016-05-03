* Soybeans rise for 3rd day, hit highest since January 2015
* Corn firms even as U.S. farmers boost planting; wheat also
up
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, May 3 U.S. soybean futures climbed to
their highest in more than 15 months on Tuesday, rising a third
straight session as crop-damage in Argentina and fund buying
drove prices higher.
Corn gained as well, despite U.S. farmers likely boosting
planting. Wheat also rose, tracking the other two grains.
Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybean contract
climbed as much as 0.6 percent to $10.49-1/2 a bushel, the
highest since January last year.
Corn rose 0.4 percent to $3.93-1/4 a bushel. Wheat
added 0.2 percent to $4.88-1/2 a bushel.
"Soybeans were stronger as investors raised bullish bets to
a two-year high," ANZ said in a research note.
"Corn found some support despite speculation that favourable
weather in the U.S. would boost planting."
Argentina lost an estimated 9 million tonnes of soybeans in
April storms that swamped the Pampas farm belt, an analyst with
the state weather agency said on Monday, forecasting a 15 to 16
percent drop in output from the world's third-largest exporter.
The sun has come out too late to help the hardest hit areas,
and importers such as China are already looking to the United
States to make up for a likely drop in Argentine supply.
Rival exporter Brazil shipped an unprecedented 10.1 million
tonnes of soybeans in April, eclipsing the previous record of
9.8 million tonnes set in June 2015, Trade Ministry data showed.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture in a weekly crop progress
report said soybean plantings were eight percent complete, as
compared with a five-year average of six percent.
Corn plantings were 45 percent complete, sharply above an
average pace of 30 percent by this time of the year, the agency
said.
Buying in corn has been kept in check by forecasts for dry
weather across the U.S. Midwest. If realized, the weather
outlook would allow farmers to resume their planting after
storms drove them from fields for much of the past week.
The USDA pegged winter wheat's condition at 61 percent
good-to-excellent, better than last year's 43 percent.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean futures
contracts on Monday and net sellers of corn and wheat, traders
said.
Trader estimates of net fund buying in soybeans ranged from
6,000 to 8,000 contracts. They were even to net sellers of 2,000
contracts in wheat and even to net sellers of 4,000 contracts in
corn.
Grains prices at 0306 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 488.50 0.75 +0.15% +0.00% 479.05 52
CBOT corn 393.25 1.50 +0.38% +0.38% 376.25 66
CBOT soy 1048.00 4.25 +0.41% +1.77% 964.78 78
CBOT rice 11.31 -$0.03 -0.26% +1.71% $10.55 69
WTI crude 45.10 $0.32 +0.71% -1.79% $40.95 63
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.154 $0.001 +0.06% +0.72%
USD/AUD 0.7702 0.004 +0.48% +1.32%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tom Hogue)