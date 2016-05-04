* Soybeans, corn fall further on selling by investment funds * Wheat near 2-week low, crop tour finds above-average yields (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 4 U.S. soybean futures slid for a second session on Wednesday while corn fell to a one-week low as selling by investment funds added pressure on agricultural markets. Wheat hovered near last session's two-week low with additional pressure from a widely watched crop tour finding above average yields in the U.S. Plains. Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybeans fell 0.4 percent to $10.25-1/2 a bushel and corn gave up 0.8 percent to $3.76-3/4 a bushel, the lowest since April 25. Wheat eased as much as 0.3 percent to $4.69 a bushel, not far from Tuesday's lowest since April 18. "There were some real concerns about South American soybean supply. But for wheat and corn there is so much supply around," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank in Sydney. "There is outlook for above average crop yields in the U.S. Plains, looks like another good year for wheat production." Argentina lost an estimated 9 million tonnes of soybeans in April storms that swamped the Pampas farm belt, an analyst with the state weather agency said. Closely watched crop forecaster Informa Economics on Tuesday lowered its outlook for the Argentine bean crop to 55.0 million tonnes from 59.5 million. It also trimmed its Brazil soybean production view to 100.1 million tonnes from 100.5 million. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, corn and wheat futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said. Trader estimates of net fund selling in soybeans ranged from 12,000 to 18,000 contracts. They were net sellers of 9,000 to 12,000 contracts in wheat and net sellers of 20,000 to 26,000 contracts in corn. Crop scouts on the first day of the annual three-day tour of Kansas hard red winter wheat fields projected an average yield of 47.2 bushels per acre in the northern portion of the state, up from tour findings of 34.3 bushels a year ago. The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday said good-to-excellent ratings for the winter wheat crop rose 2 percentage points to 61 percent in the week ended May 1. Grains prices at 0311 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 469.50 -1.25 -0.27% -3.74% 478.28 38 CBOT corn 377.25 -2.50 -0.66% -3.70% 375.92 39 CBOT soy 1025.50 -4.50 -0.44% -1.75% 967.71 59 CBOT rice 11.44 -$0.01 -0.04% +0.93% $10.58 74 WTI crude 43.64 -$0.01 -0.02% -2.55% $40.98 51 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.148 -$0.001 -0.13% -0.43% USD/AUD 0.7485 0.000 +0.03% -2.35% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)