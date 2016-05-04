* Soybeans, corn fall further on selling by investment funds
* Wheat near 2-week low, crop tour finds above-average
yields
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, May 4 U.S. soybean futures slid for a
second session on Wednesday while corn fell to a one-week low as
selling by investment funds added pressure on agricultural
markets.
Wheat hovered near last session's two-week low with
additional pressure from a widely watched crop tour finding
above average yields in the U.S. Plains.
Chicago Board of Trade most-active soybeans fell 0.4
percent to $10.25-1/2 a bushel and corn gave up 0.8
percent to $3.76-3/4 a bushel, the lowest since April 25.
Wheat eased as much as 0.3 percent to $4.69 a bushel,
not far from Tuesday's lowest since April 18.
"There were some real concerns about South American soybean
supply. But for wheat and corn there is so much supply around,"
said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia
Bank in Sydney.
"There is outlook for above average crop yields in the U.S.
Plains, looks like another good year for wheat production."
Argentina lost an estimated 9 million tonnes of soybeans in
April storms that swamped the Pampas farm belt, an analyst with
the state weather agency said.
Closely watched crop forecaster Informa Economics on Tuesday
lowered its outlook for the Argentine bean crop to 55.0 million
tonnes from 59.5 million. It also trimmed its Brazil soybean
production view to 100.1 million tonnes from 100.5 million.
Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, corn and
wheat futures contracts on Tuesday, traders said.
Trader estimates of net fund selling in soybeans ranged from
12,000 to 18,000 contracts. They were net sellers of 9,000 to
12,000 contracts in wheat and net sellers of 20,000 to 26,000
contracts in corn.
Crop scouts on the first day of the annual three-day tour of
Kansas hard red winter wheat fields projected an average yield
of 47.2 bushels per acre in the northern portion of the state,
up from tour findings of 34.3 bushels a year ago.
The U.S. Agriculture Department on Monday said
good-to-excellent ratings for the winter wheat crop rose 2
percentage points to 61 percent in the week ended May 1.
Grains prices at 0311 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 469.50 -1.25 -0.27% -3.74% 478.28 38
CBOT corn 377.25 -2.50 -0.66% -3.70% 375.92 39
CBOT soy 1025.50 -4.50 -0.44% -1.75% 967.71 59
CBOT rice 11.44 -$0.01 -0.04% +0.93% $10.58 74
WTI crude 43.64 -$0.01 -0.02% -2.55% $40.98 51
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.148 -$0.001 -0.13% -0.43%
USD/AUD 0.7485 0.000 +0.03% -2.35%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)