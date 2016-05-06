SYDNEY, May 6 U.S. corn rose for the first time in four sessions on Friday, but was still set to record its biggest one-week loss in nine months as dry weather forecasts for key U.S. producing regions is set to accelerate plantings. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade is down nearly 4.5 percent for the week, which would be the biggest weekly fall since July, 2015. * The most active soybean futures are down 2 percent for the week, the first weekly fall in a month. * The most active wheat futures are down more than 5 percent for the week, which would mark the biggest weekly loss in nearly six months. * The Wheat Quality Council estimated the average hard red winter wheat yield in Kansas, the top U.S. producer of the grain, at 48.6 bushels per acre following a three-day tour of the state. Scouts found that crop-saving rains last month should more than offset the impact of an earlier drought. * China has estimated the country's corn planting area will fall by more than a million hectares this year, the first drop in 13 years, as global grain markets brace for the fallout from Beijing's biggest agricultural reforms in nearly a decade. MARKET NEWS * The yen showed signs of fatigue early on Thursday having taken a step back from recent peaks, while the greenback firmed broadly on some optimism the U.S. economy would bounce back after nearly stalling in the first quarter. * Oil prices surged on Thursday after a raging wildfire near Canada's oil sands region curbed output that mainly flows to the United States, before settling off their highs as a rebounding dollar and a huge U.S. stockpile build cut into gains. * U.S. stocks gave up early gains to end flat on Thursday as consumer discretionary shares fell and investors showed caution ahead of the April jobs report. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0700 France Markit manufacturing flash PMI Apr 0730 Germany Markit manufacturing flash PMI Apr 0800 Euro zone Markit manufacturing flash PMI Apr 1345 U.S. Markit manufacturing flash PMI Apr Grains prices at 0039 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 463.00 -0.25 -0.05% -1.65% 478.08 33 CBOT corn 374.50 0.75 +0.20% -1.38% 375.98 38 CBOT soy 1009.50 -2.75 -0.27% -1.99% 971.16 50 CBOT rice $11.30 -$0.07 -0.66% -1.27% $10.61 69 WTI crude $44.23 -$0.09 -0.20% +1.03% $41.29 57 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.140 -$0.009 -0.76% -0.84% USD/AUD 0.747 0.002 +0.23% -0.13% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)