* Wheat poised for biggest weekly decline since November
* Crop scouts raise outlook for U.S. hard red winter wheat
* Corn faces biggest weekly loss in 9 months
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, May 6 Chicago wheat was on track on
Friday for its biggest weekly decline since November as a
crucial crop tour is forecasting higher-than-expected yields
across the U.S. Plains, adding pressure on an already amply
supplied market.
Corn faced its biggest weekly loss in nine months, while
soybeans are set to fall after three straight weekly gains.
Wheat crop prospects in Kansas, the top U.S. producer of the
grain, are well above average as crop-saving rains last month
should more than offset the impact of an earlier drought, scouts
on an annual tour said on Thursday.
"The U.S. hard red winter wheat market was headed for
indigestion at harvest anyway," said Tobin Gorey, director of
agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia,
commenting on a market that already has a sizeable surplus.
"The indigestion will be well worse if these forecasts are
realised."
The scouts on the three-day Kansas wheat crop tour estimated
the average yield at 48.6 bushels per acre (bpa), topping last
year's U.S. Department of Agriculture estimate of 37.0 bpa and a
five-year Kansas tour average of 39.3 bpa.
Adding to the bearish picture, the USDA on Thursday said
that weekly old-crop export sales of wheat totalled just 178,900
tonnes, down from 351,800 tonnes a week ago. New-crop wheat
export sales of 140,000 tonnes fell below market forecasts.
Chicago Board Of Trade most-active wheat contract is
down more than 5 percent, which would mark the biggest weekly
loss in nearly six months.
Corn has lost 4.3 percent, the biggest weekly fall
since last July. Soybeans are down 1.6 percent for the
first weekly fall since mid-April.
The corn market slid in sympathy with wheat although
concerns about lower planting in China and falling output in
Brazil kept a floor under the market.
China has estimated the country's corn planting area will
fall by more than a million hectares this year, the first drop
in 13 years, as global grain markets brace for fallout from
Beijing's biggest agricultural reforms in nearly a decade.
There was pressure on soybeans stemming from a steep decline
in the Chinese market.
Dalian soybeans slid 2.5 percent, soymeal
gave up 2.9 percent and soyoil lost 1.3 percent.
Trader estimates of net fund selling in soybeans ranged from
12,000 to 20,000 contracts. They were net sellers of 8,000
contracts in corn and 3,500 to 5,000 contracts in wheat.
Grains prices at 0230 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 463.50 0.25 +0.05% -1.54% 478.09 31
CBOT corn 374.75 1.00 +0.27% -1.32% 375.98 38
CBOT soy 1013.75 1.50 +0.15% -1.58% 971.30 51
CBOT rice 11.39 $0.02 +0.13% -0.48% $10.61 70
WTI crude 44.24 -$0.08 -0.18% +1.05% $41.29 58
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.140 -$0.009 -0.79% -1.08%
USD/AUD 0.7395 -0.009 -1.18% -3.52%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tom Hogue)