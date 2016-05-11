(Corrects headline, first and second paragraph to show soybeans near 21-mth high not 18-mth) SYDNEY, May 11 U.S. soybean prices rose for a second day on Wednesday, lingering near a 21-month high touched in the previous session after a U.S. Department of Agriculture forecast on domestic stocks came in below industry estimates. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade climbed 0.23 percent to $10.86-1/2 a bushel, having firmed 5.6 percent on Tuesday when prices hit a 21-month peak of $10.91-1/2 a bushel. * The most active corn futures rose 0.13 percent to $3.81-1/2 a bushel, having gained 3.3 percent the day before when prices marked a one-week high of $3.86 a bushel. * The most active wheat futures rose 0.22 percent to$4.62-1/4 a bushel, having closed up 1 percent on Tuesday. * The USDA, in its first supply/demand forecasts for the 2016/17 marketing year, projected U.S. soybean ending stocks at 305 million bushels, below an average of trade estimates for 405 million. * The USDA attributed its figure to rising export demand for U.S. soy and reduced stocks in South America this fall following floods in Argentina. * The USDA projected U.S. corn stocks would rise to 2.153 billion bushels by the end of 2016/17. The figure was below the average trade forecast of 2.294 billion, but would be the largest since the 1980s if realised. * U.S. farmers are in the thick of spring planting and had seeded 64 percent of the 2016/17 corn crop and 23 percent of the soybean crop by Sunday, the USDA said. MARKET NEWS * The yen stayed on the defensive early on Wednesday, following two sessions of steep declines after Japanese officials stepped up their warning about intervening to weaken the currency. * Brent jumped 4 percent on Tuesday, while U.S. crude settled up more than 2 percent, after a late burst of buying driven in part by expectations that record U.S. crude inventories would not swell by as much as they have in recent weeks. * U.S. stocks rose across the board on Tuesday, with a jump in oil and a rally in Amazon.com helping propel the S&P 500 to its best day in two months. Grains prices at 0147 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 462.25 1.00 +0.22% +1.26% 475.98 33 CBOT corn 381.50 0.50 +0.13% +3.39% 376.40 52 CBOT soy 1086.50 2.50 +0.23% +5.85% 989.59 74 CBOT rice $11.40 -$0.01 -0.04% +1.60% $10.74 65 WTI crude $44.58 -$0.08 -0.18% +2.62% $41.86 58 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.138 $0.002 +0.13% +0.02% USD/AUD 0.736 0.000 -0.07% +0.59% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)