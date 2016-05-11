* Soybeans up for 2nd day as USDA cuts supply outlook * Market near highest since July 2014 on LatAm supply woes (Adds comment, detail) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 11 Chicago soybean futures gained more ground on Wednesday, rising for three out of four days and trading near last session's 21-month peak, underpinned by the U.S. government's forecast of lower world supplies. Wheat edged up on the back of soybeans, although prices are likely to be capped by ample global inventory and prospects of higher U.S. production. The Chicago Board of Trade's most-active soybean contract had added 0.4 percent to hit $10.88-3/4 a bushel by 0251 GMT. The market climbed 5.2 percent on Tuesday to its highest since July 2014 at $10.91-1/2 a bushel. "The immediate catalyst (for the soybean rally) was the USDA's crop report," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia. "The USDA is forecasting that soybean inventories, global and U.S., will sharply decline by the end of season 2016." World and U.S. soybean supplies will be tighter than expected for the next two years due to reduced harvests in South America and rising global demand, the U.S. Department of Agriculture said. The agency cut its outlook for Argentine soy production by 2.5 million tonnes following heavy rains that damaged crops in the key exporter. It reduced its estimate for Brazil's harvest by 1 million tonnes. It put global soybean ending stocks at 74.25 million tonnes in 2015/16 and 68.21 million tonnes in 2016/17. Both were below analyst forecasts. In China, Dalian soymeal jumped by its daily limit of 5 percent, while soybeans gained almost 5 percent. China, the world's top soybean buyer, is importing larger volumes as it rebuilds the size of its hog herd. Chinese soybean imports surged 33 percent in April from a year ago, setting a record for the fourth month. Corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.81-1/2 a bushel, having gained 3.2 percent the day before. Wheat added 0.2 percent to $4.62-1/4 a bushel, after closing up 1 percent on Tuesday. U.S. farmers are in the thick of spring planting and had seeded 64 percent of the 2016/17 corn crop and 23 percent of the soybean crop by Sunday, the USDA said. Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, corn and wheat futures. Trader estimates of net fund buying in soybeans ranged from 20,000 to 35,000 contracts, 17,000 to 20,000 of corn contracts and zero to 5,000 of wheat contracts. Grains prices at 0251 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 462.25 1.00 +0.22% -0.32% 476.34 33 CBOT corn 381.50 0.50 +0.13% +1.06% 376.06 52 CBOT soy 1088.75 4.75 +0.44% +5.22% 984.14 75 CBOT rice 11.38 -$0.03 -0.22% -0.31% $10.70 65 WTI crude 44.48 -$0.18 -0.40% +2.39% $41.86 57 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.139 -$0.002 -0.15% -0.17% USD/AUD 0.7350 -0.001 -0.19% -1.53% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)