* Soybeans up for 2nd day as USDA cuts supply outlook
* Market near highest since July 2014 on LatAm supply woes
(Adds comment, detail)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, May 11 Chicago soybean futures gained
more ground on Wednesday, rising for three out of four days and
trading near last session's 21-month peak, underpinned by the
U.S. government's forecast of lower world supplies.
Wheat edged up on the back of soybeans, although prices are
likely to be capped by ample global inventory and prospects of
higher U.S. production.
The Chicago Board of Trade's most-active soybean contract
had added 0.4 percent to hit $10.88-3/4 a bushel by 0251
GMT. The market climbed 5.2 percent on Tuesday to its highest
since July 2014 at $10.91-1/2 a bushel.
"The immediate catalyst (for the soybean rally) was the
USDA's crop report," said Tobin Gorey, director of agricultural
strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"The USDA is forecasting that soybean inventories, global
and U.S., will sharply decline by the end of season 2016."
World and U.S. soybean supplies will be tighter than
expected for the next two years due to reduced harvests in South
America and rising global demand, the U.S. Department of
Agriculture said.
The agency cut its outlook for Argentine soy production by
2.5 million tonnes following heavy rains that damaged crops in
the key exporter. It reduced its estimate for Brazil's harvest
by 1 million tonnes.
It put global soybean ending stocks at 74.25 million tonnes
in 2015/16 and 68.21 million tonnes in 2016/17. Both were below
analyst forecasts.
In China, Dalian soymeal jumped by its daily limit
of 5 percent, while soybeans gained almost 5 percent.
China, the world's top soybean buyer, is importing larger
volumes as it rebuilds the size of its hog herd.
Chinese soybean imports surged 33 percent in April from a
year ago, setting a record for the fourth month.
Corn rose 0.1 percent to $3.81-1/2 a bushel, having
gained 3.2 percent the day before. Wheat added 0.2 percent
to $4.62-1/4 a bushel, after closing up 1 percent on Tuesday.
U.S. farmers are in the thick of spring planting and had
seeded 64 percent of the 2016/17 corn crop and 23 percent of the
soybean crop by Sunday, the USDA said.
Commodity funds were net buyers of CBOT soybean, corn and
wheat futures. Trader estimates of net fund buying in soybeans
ranged from 20,000 to 35,000 contracts, 17,000 to 20,000 of corn
contracts and zero to 5,000 of wheat contracts.
Grains prices at 0251 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 462.25 1.00 +0.22% -0.32% 476.34 33
CBOT corn 381.50 0.50 +0.13% +1.06% 376.06 52
CBOT soy 1088.75 4.75 +0.44% +5.22% 984.14 75
CBOT rice 11.38 -$0.03 -0.22% -0.31% $10.70 65
WTI crude 44.48 -$0.18 -0.40% +2.39% $41.86 57
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.139 -$0.002 -0.15% -0.17%
USD/AUD 0.7350 -0.001 -0.19% -1.53%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Joseph Radford)