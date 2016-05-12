SYDNEY, May 12 U.S. soybeans rose on Thursday, recouping nearly all their losses from the previous session, as forecasts for lower than expected supplies kept prices near 21-month high touched earlier in the week. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.3 percent to $10.81-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.42 percent on Wednesday. * The most active corn futures climbed 0.4 percent to $3.79 a bushel after closing down 0.92 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures was little changed at $4.59-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.49 percent on Wednesday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture's May supply/demand report projected lower-than-expected U.S. soy ending stocks for the 2015-16 and 2016-17 marketing years. * The USDA on Tuesday projected that U.S. inventories of both corn and wheat would rise by the end of the 2016-17 marketing year to levels not seen since the 1980s. * The government also on Tuesday estimated the U.S. winter wheat production at 1.427 billion bushels, above an average of trade estimates. Harvest of that crop could begin by the end of the month. MARKET NEWS * The dollar fell against a currency basket for the first time in seven days on Wednesday, as investors consolidated gains and booked profits on a day with no major U.S. economic data and as global stock markets were down. * Oil jumped on Wednesday, with Brent up more than 4 percent for a second day in a row, after the U.S. government unexpectedly said crude inventories fell the first time since March, adding to concerns over supply outages in Canada and Nigeria. * U.S. stocks dropped on Wednesday and the Dow Jones industrial average suffered its worst day since February as feeble quarterly reports from Walt Disney, Macy's and Fossil undermined confidence across the consumer sector. DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany Wholesale price index Apr 0900 Euro zone Industrial output Mar 1100 UK Bank of England interest rate decision 1230 U.S. Import prices Apr 1230 U.S. Export prices Apr 1230 U.S. Weekly jobless claims Grains prices at 0037 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 459.25 0.25 +0.05% -0.43% 475.13 34 CBOT corn 379.00 1.50 +0.40% -0.52% 377.06 49 CBOT soy 1081.50 3.25 +0.30% +8.64% 990.88 73 CBOT rice $11.49 -$0.01 -0.04% +0.75% $10.79 69 WTI crude $45.87 -$0.36 -0.78% +2.71% $42.17 64 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.143 $0.000 +0.01% +0.51% USD/AUD 0.737 -0.001 -0.12% +0.05% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)