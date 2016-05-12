* Soybeans firm on tighter supply, strong demand * Corn follows soybeans higher, wheat edges up * Wheat, corn both capped by ample inventories (Adds details, quotes) By Naveen Thukral SINGAPORE, May 12 U.S. soybean futures resumed their upward trend on Thursday, trading near a 21-month high set earlier this week on concerns over tight global supplies and buoyed by strong Chinese demand. Corn rose in step with soybeans, while wheat edged higher. Prices for both corn and wheat, though, were capped by expectations of abundant global supplies. The most active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade rose 0.5 percent to $10.83-3/4 a bushel by 0239 GMT, having closed down 0.5 percent on Wednesday. The market hit its highest since July 2014 at $10.91-1/2 a bushel on Tuesday after the U.S. Department of Agriculture surprised the market with a reduced outlook for global supplies. Corn climbed 0.5 percent to $3.79-1/4 a bushel. Wheat added 0.2 percent to $4.59-3/4 a bushel. "We knew (soybean) supply was going to be lower because of downgrades in South American production, but the USDA report really jolted people," said Phin Ziebell, agribusiness economist at National Australia Bank in Sydney. However, "the world is awash with wheat, and corn supplies are good," he added. The USDA in its monthly supply-demand report put global soybean ending stocks at 74.25 million tonnes in 2015/16 and 68.21 million tonnes in 2016/17. Both were below analysts' forecasts. In China, Dalian soymeal jumped more than 5 percent after closing nearly 2 percent higher on Wednesday. Soybeans gained 1.6 percent. The USDA on Tuesday projected that U.S. inventories of both corn and wheat would rise by the end of the 2016-17 marketing year to levels not seen since the 1980s. The government also estimated U.S. winter wheat production at 1.427 billion bushels, above average trade estimates. Harvest of that crop could begin by the end of the month. Commodity funds were net sellers of CBOT soybean, corn and wheat futures contracts on Wednesday. Trader estimates of net fund selling in soybeans ranged from 5,000 to 13,000 contracts. Funds were also net sellers of an estimated 6,000 to 9,000 corn contracts and 1,000 to 3,000 wheat contracts, traders said. In other news, corn shipments from neighbouring Argentina have dominated imports into Brazil since the country was forced to import larger amounts of the grain in March. Grains prices at 0239 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 459.75 0.75 +0.16% +0.71% 475.90 34 CBOT corn 379.25 1.75 +0.46% +2.78% 376.33 49 CBOT soy 1083.75 5.50 +0.51% +5.58% 989.50 73 CBOT rice 11.48 -$0.01 -0.09% +2.36% $10.74 69 WTI crude 46.03 -$0.20 -0.43% +3.07% $42.17 66 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.142 $0.002 +0.18% +0.17% USD/AUD 0.7333 -0.003 -0.42% -1.76% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Tom Hogue)