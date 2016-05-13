SYDNEY, May 13 U.S. soybeans edged lower for a third session as weak U.S. export data weighed, but the oilseed was on course for a weekly gain of more than 3 percent after the U.S. government earlier this week pegged supplies below market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board of Trade were up more than 3 percent for the week, the fifth straight weekly gain. * The most active corn futures have risen more than 2.5 percent for the week, recouping some of their 3.6-percent loss the week before. * The most active wheat futures were up nearly 1 percent for the week. * Soybeans fell after the U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly export sales report put sales of U.S. old-crop soybeans in the latest week at 212,400 tonnes and new-crop sales at just 6,900 tonnes, below trade expectations. * Traders speculate that the USDA's June 30 acreage report could show a shift of about 1 million acres from corn into soybeans compared to the government's March 31 planting intentions report. * The U.S. corn crop was 64 percent planted as of May 8, but rainy weather may have slowed progress since then. Soybeans can be planted later than corn, so delays tend to favour soybeans. * CBOT corn also drew support from weekly U.S. export sales topping 1 million tonnes, and news that private exporters sold 210,000 tonnes of U.S. corn to Saudi Arabia in the last day. * Wheat fundamentals remain bearish, with the USDA forecasting that U.S. inventories will rise above 1 billion bushels by June 1, 2017, the most in 29 years. MARKET NEWS * The dollar fell against a currency basket for the first time in seven days on Wednesday, as investors consolidated gains and booked profits on a day with no major U.S. economic data and as global stock markets were down. * Oil prices dipped in early trading on Friday as a stronger dollar weighed and Russia warned that a global crude supply overhang could last into next year. * U.S. stocks ended mixed on Thursday, with gains in telecommunications and consumer staples helping make up for a tumble in Apple to a two-year low. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0600 Germany GDP flash Q1 0900 Euro zone GDP flash Q1 1230 U.S. Retail sales Apr 1400 U.S. Business inventories Mar 1400 U.S. Univ of Michigan sentiment index May Grains prices at 0132 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 467.50 -0.50 -0.11% +1.36% 475.41 47 CBOT corn 387.50 -1.50 -0.39% +1.71% 377.34 60 CBOT soy 1067.75 -4.25 -0.40% -1.50% 994.24 69 CBOT rice $11.75 -$0.06 -0.55% +3.07% $10.80 78 WTI crude $46.14 -$0.56 -1.20% -0.19% $42.51 65 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.137 -$0.006 -0.48% +0.02% USD/AUD 0.730 -0.008 -1.03% -0.86% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Joseph Radford)