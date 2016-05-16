SYDNEY, May 16 U.S. soybeans fell for a fourth consecutive session on Monday as expectations that farmers are switching planting intentions to the oilseed and away from corn continued to weigh on prices. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybeans futures on the Chicago Board of Trade fell 0.42 percent to $10.60-1/2 a bushel, having closed down 0.65 percent on Friday. * The most active corn futures fell 0.58 percent to $3.88-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.45 percent in the previous session. * The most active wheat futures fell 0.26 percent to $4.73-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1.44 percent on Friday. * Corn was supported, while soybeans were under pressure on expectations that the USDA's June 30 acreage report could show a shift of 1-2 million acres from corn into soybeans, compared with the government's March 31 planting intentions report. * Wheat draws support as wet conditions in the southern plains hard red winter wheat belt have raised concerns about grain quality as the crop matures, but yield prospects are still strong. MARKET NEWS * The yen was broadly firmer early on Monday after disappointing economic news out of China shored up demand for the safe-haven currency. * Oil slipped on Friday on a stronger dollar and as investors cashed in on a three-day rally, but prices still ended the week higher after production in Nigeria fell to its lowest in two decades and wildfires slashed output from Canada's oil sands. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing May 1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index May Grains prices at 0102 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 473.50 -1.25 -0.26% +1.18% 474.82 63 CBOT corn 388.50 -2.25 -0.58% -0.13% 379.50 61 CBOT soy 1060.50 -4.50 -0.42% -1.07% 1003.56 64 CBOT rice $11.65 -$0.04 -0.30% -1.40% $10.91 74 WTI crude $46.26 $0.05 +0.11% +0.06% $42.51 65 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.130 $0.000 -0.02% -0.63% USD/AUD 0.728 0.001 +0.19% -0.66% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)