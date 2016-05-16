SYDNEY, May 16 U.S. soybeans fell for a fourth
consecutive session on Monday as expectations that farmers are
switching planting intentions to the oilseed and away from corn
continued to weigh on prices.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active soybeans futures on the Chicago Board of
Trade fell 0.42 percent to $10.60-1/2 a bushel, having
closed down 0.65 percent on Friday.
* The most active corn futures fell 0.58 percent to
$3.88-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.45 percent in the previous
session.
* The most active wheat futures fell 0.26 percent to
$4.73-1/2 a bushel, having closed up 1.44 percent on Friday.
* Corn was supported, while soybeans were under pressure on
expectations that the USDA's June 30 acreage report could show a
shift of 1-2 million acres from corn into soybeans, compared
with the government's March 31 planting intentions report.
* Wheat draws support as wet conditions in the southern
plains hard red winter wheat belt have raised concerns about
grain quality as the crop matures, but yield prospects are still
strong.
MARKET NEWS
* The yen was broadly firmer early on Monday after
disappointing economic news out of China shored up demand for
the safe-haven currency.
* Oil slipped on Friday on a stronger dollar and as
investors cashed in on a three-day rally, but prices still ended
the week higher after production in Nigeria fell to its lowest
in two decades and wildfires slashed output from Canada's oil
sands.
DATA AHEAD (GMT)
1230 U.S. New York Fed manufacturing May
1400 U.S. NAHB housing market index May
Grains prices at 0102 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 473.50 -1.25 -0.26% +1.18% 474.82 63
CBOT corn 388.50 -2.25 -0.58% -0.13% 379.50 61
CBOT soy 1060.50 -4.50 -0.42% -1.07% 1003.56 64
CBOT rice $11.65 -$0.04 -0.30% -1.40% $10.91 74
WTI crude $46.26 $0.05 +0.11% +0.06% $42.51 65
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.130 $0.000 -0.02% -0.63%
USD/AUD 0.728 0.001 +0.19% -0.66%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Michael Perry)