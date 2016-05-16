* Corn falls, gives up some of last session's gains
* Easing weather concerns in Brazil add pressure on corn
* Soybeans rise, snap three sessions of declining streak
(Adds details, quotes)
By Naveen Thukral
SINGAPORE, May 16 U.S. corn futures edged down
on Monday, with the market giving up some of last session's
gains due to easing concerns over adverse crop weather in Brazil
and the United States.
Soybeans gained ground, snapping a three-session losing
streak as strong demand from top importer China underpinned the
market.
The Chicago Board of Trade most-active corn contract
fell 0.1 percent to $3.90-1/4 a bushel by 0214 GMT, having
gained 0.5 percent in the previous session.
Wheat rose 0.1 percent to $4.75 a bushel and soybeans
added 0.5 percent to $10.70 a bushel.
"U.S. and South American weather looks largely helpful for
corn so the worry level has receded," said Tobin Gorey, director
of agricultural strategy at Commonwealth Bank of Australia.
"The trade will remain worried though about the prospective
La Nina summer in the U.S. this year so the market is supported
from this end."
Lack of rains have hit Brazil's corn production, while wet
weather forced U.S. farmers earlier this month to delay planting
that has otherwise been running ahead of average pace.
The soybean market came under pressure in the past few
sessions as expectations that farmers are switching planting
intentions to the oilseed and away from corn weighed on prices.
There are expectations the USDA's June 30 acreage report
could show a shift of 1-2 million acres from corn into soybeans,
compared with the government's March 31 planting intentions
report.
Wheat drew support as wet conditions in the southern plains
hard red winter wheat belt have raised concerns about grain
quality as the crop matures, but yield prospects are still
strong.
Large speculators cut their net long position in Chicago
Board of Trade corn futures in the week to May. 10, regulatory
data released on Friday showed.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission's weekly
commitments of traders report also showed that noncommercial
traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their
net short position in CBOT wheat and raised their net long
position in soybeans.
In other news, monsoon rains are expected to arrive on
India's southern Kerala coast by June 7, about a week later than
usual, the country's weather office said on Sunday.
Grains prices at 0214 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 475.00 0.25 +0.05% +1.50% 474.87 65
CBOT corn 390.25 -0.50 -0.13% +0.32% 379.56 63
CBOT soy 1070.00 5.00 +0.47% -0.19% 1003.88 68
CBOT rice 11.68 -$0.01 -0.04% -1.14% $10.91 75
WTI crude 46.90 $0.69 +1.49% +0.43% $42.88 69
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.131 $0.001 +0.07% -0.55%
USD/AUD 0.7284 0.002 +0.29% -0.56%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per
hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Naveen Thukral; Editing by Richard Pullin)