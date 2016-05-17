SYDNEY, May 17 U.S. corn fell on Tuesday, retreating from a near two-week high touched in the previous session, although losses were curbed as the U.S. Department of Agriculture pegged plantings slightly behind market expectations. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active soybean futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade rose 0.1 percent to $10.65-1/4 a bushel, having closed near unchanged in the previous session. * The most active corn futures fell 0.4 percent to $3.92-1/2 a bushel, having gained 0.8 percent in the previous session when prices hit a near two-week high of $3.94-1/4 a bushel. * The most active wheat fell 0.2 percent to $4.73-3/4 a bushel, having closed unchanged on Monday. * The U.S. Department of Agriculture's weekly crop progress report pegged U.S. corn and soybean planting as of May 15 at 75 and 36 percent complete respectively, slightly less advanced than expected on average. * U.S. spring wheat sowing was 89 percent done, also slightly behind expectations. * The U.S. Agriculture Department reported a sale of 128,000 tonnes of corn to South Korea for delivery during the 2015/16 marketing year. * USDA also said that weekly export inspections of corn totaled 1.111 million tonnes in the week ended May 12, in line with market forecasts. * UkrAgroConsult on Monday raised its forecast for Ukraine's 2016 wheat harvest to 21.5 million tonnes from 19.8 million. * Private analytics firm Informa Economics on Monday estimated U.S. corn area at 93.4 million acres, below the U.S. Department of Agriculture's forecast on March 31 of 93.601 million acres, trade sources said. MARKET NEWS * The dollar firmed on Tuesday as a recovery in crude oil prices lifted equities and U.S. Treasury yields, and lessened demand for the safe-haven yen. * Crude oil futures held near six-month highs in early Asian trading as the market focused on supply disruptions that prompted long-time bear Goldman Sachs to issue a bullish assessment on near-term prices. * Wall Street rallied sharply on Monday, juiced by a jump in Apple shares and gains from energy stocks that were backed by stronger oil prices. Grains prices at 0125 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 473.75 -1.00 -0.21% +1.23% 474.83 63 CBOT corn 392.50 -1.50 -0.38% +0.90% 379.63 63 CBOT soy 1065.25 0.75 +0.07% -0.63% 1003.72 67 CBOT rice $11.96 $0.03 +0.21% +1.18% $10.92 80 WTI crude $47.80 $0.08 +0.17% +3.44% $43.31 73 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.132 $0.000 -0.01% +0.09% USD/AUD 0.729 0.000 -0.03% +0.30% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)