SYDNEY, May 19 U.S. corn fell for the first time in six sessions on Thursday as a stronger dollar pushed prices down from a one-month high touched in the previous session. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade fell 0.7 percent to $3.96-3/4 a bushel. Corn gained 0.6 percent in the previous session when prices hit a high of $4.00-1/2 a bushel - the highest since April 21. * The most active wheat futures fell 0.4 percent to$4.78-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.4 percent on Wednesday after prices had earlier hit a high of $4.84-3/4 a bushel - the highest since May 3. * The most active soybean futures fell 0.3 percent to $10.72 a bushel, having closed down 0.5 percent on Wednesday. * Grains complex under pressure from a stronger U.S. dollar, which makes commodities more expensive for holders of other currencies. * Warm and wet spring weather in leading Black Sea grain producers Russia and Ukraine, has paved the way for a large wheat harvest this year, analysts and traders said on Tuesday. * Corn drawing support from increased fund buying. MARKET NEWS * The dollar stood tall in early Asian trading on Thursday, after racing to multi-week highs when the minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting rekindled expectations for a June interest rate hike. * Oil prices fell early on Thursday, pulled down by rising U.S. crude inventories, a stronger dollar and surging output from Iran to Europe and Asia. * Wall Street closed flat on Wednesday after a volatile session, supported by bank shares, as the minutes from the Federal Reserve's April meeting signaled a potential interest rate increase in the near term. Data for Thursday May 19 1230 US weekly jobless claims 1230 US Philly Fed Business Index for May Grains prices at 0111 GMT Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI CBOT wheat 478.25 -1.75 -0.36% -7.45% 544.66 65 CBOT corn 396.75 -2.75 -0.69% -4.05% 411.33 64 CBOT soy 1072.00 -3.25 -0.30% +7.68% 990.56 65 CBOT rice $12.04 -$0.11 -0.91% +9.36% $10.61 76 WTI crude $47.62 -$0.57 -1.18% -3.19% $55.26 65 Currencies Euro/dlr $1.122 $0.024 +2.21% +2.66% USD/AUD 0.722 -0.013 -1.82% -2.10% Most active contracts Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight RSI 14, exponential (Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)