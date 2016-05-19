SYDNEY, May 19 U.S. corn fell for the first time
in six sessions on Thursday as a stronger dollar pushed prices
down from a one-month high touched in the previous session.
FUNDAMENTALS
* The most active corn futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade
fell 0.7 percent to $3.96-3/4 a bushel. Corn gained 0.6
percent in the previous session when prices hit a high of
$4.00-1/2 a bushel - the highest since April 21.
* The most active wheat futures fell 0.4 percent
to$4.78-1/4 a bushel, having closed down 0.4 percent on
Wednesday after prices had earlier hit a high of $4.84-3/4 a
bushel - the highest since May 3.
* The most active soybean futures fell 0.3 percent to
$10.72 a bushel, having closed down 0.5 percent on Wednesday.
* Grains complex under pressure from a stronger U.S. dollar,
which makes commodities more expensive for holders of other
currencies.
* Warm and wet spring weather in leading Black Sea grain
producers Russia and Ukraine, has paved the way for a large
wheat harvest this year, analysts and traders said on Tuesday.
* Corn drawing support from increased fund buying.
MARKET NEWS
* The dollar stood tall in early Asian trading on Thursday,
after racing to multi-week highs when the minutes of the U.S.
Federal Reserve's latest policy meeting rekindled expectations
for a June interest rate hike.
* Oil prices fell early on Thursday, pulled down by rising
U.S. crude inventories, a stronger dollar and surging output
from Iran to Europe and Asia.
* Wall Street closed flat on Wednesday after a volatile
session, supported by bank shares, as the minutes from the
Federal Reserve's April meeting signaled a potential interest
rate increase in the near term.
Data for Thursday May 19
1230 US weekly jobless claims
1230 US Philly Fed Business Index for May
Grains prices at 0111 GMT
Contract Last Change Pct chg Two-day chg MA 30 RSI
CBOT wheat 478.25 -1.75 -0.36% -7.45% 544.66 65
CBOT corn 396.75 -2.75 -0.69% -4.05% 411.33 64
CBOT soy 1072.00 -3.25 -0.30% +7.68% 990.56 65
CBOT rice $12.04 -$0.11 -0.91% +9.36% $10.61 76
WTI crude $47.62 -$0.57 -1.18% -3.19% $55.26 65
Currencies
Euro/dlr $1.122 $0.024 +2.21% +2.66%
USD/AUD 0.722 -0.013 -1.82% -2.10%
Most active contracts
Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel. Rice: USD per hundredweight
RSI 14, exponential
(Reporting by Colin Packham; Editing by Richard Pullin)